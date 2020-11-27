Where Do Hedge Funds Stand On Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)?

In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more incentives and resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also employ numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) was in 3 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of September. The all time high for this statistics is 11. UEC investors should pay attention to a decrease in hedge fund sentiment lately. There were 4 hedge funds in our database with UEC holdings at the end of June. Our calculations also showed that UEC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 66 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 13% through November 17th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

How have hedgies been trading Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC)?

At third quarter's end, a total of 3 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -25% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards UEC over the last 21 quarters. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) was held by Falcon Edge Capital, which reported holding $2.8 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by CQS Cayman LP with a $0.8 million position. The only other hedge fund that is bullish on the company was Citadel Investment Group.

We view hedge fund activity in the stock unfavorable, but in this case there was only a single hedge fund selling its entire position: Sprott Asset Management. One hedge fund selling its entire position doesn't always imply a bearish intent. Theoretically a hedge fund may decide to sell a promising position in order to invest the proceeds in a more promising idea. However, we don't think this is the case in this case because none of the 750+ hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey identified UEC as a viable investment and initiated a position in the stock.

Let's also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) but similarly valued. These stocks are MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT), Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC), Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX), Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI), Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO), Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGT), and BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT). This group of stocks' market caps match UEC's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position MIXT,7,15563,-1 OTIC,16,75751,4 HTBX,1,56,0 VUZI,6,1121,3 MREO,8,22545,1 AXGT,13,46929,3 BRT,7,10762,2 Average,8.3,24675,1.7 [/table]

As you can see these stocks had an average of 8.3 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $25 million. That figure was $4 million in UEC's case. Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for UEC is 18.8. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly negative signal and we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 41.3% in 2019 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 10 percentage points. These stocks gained 28.1% in 2020 through November 23rd and surpassed the market again by 15.4 percentage points. Unfortunately UEC wasn't nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); UEC investors were disappointed as the stock returned -1% since the end of September (through 11/23) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as most of these stocks already outperformed the market in 2020.

