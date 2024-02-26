Where to find help on your 2023 taxes in the Hudson Valley

With the April 15 deadline to income tax filings seven weeks away, Hudson Valley taxpayers are gathering their financial information, deciding how to file, and seeking out free advice at local programs if they qualify.

The tax year that covers 2023 earning has commenced with a beefed-up staff at the IRS and free online filing software available for filers who qualify.

For example, the TaxSlayer program offers free software if your adjusted gross income is less than $44,000 or you qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit. FreeTaxUSA offers free filing if your adjusted gross income is less than $45,000.

The IRS is available for help as well, by calling 1-800-829-1040, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

What qualifies you for Earned Income Tax Credit?

Of special concern for low-income families is the Earned Income Tax Credit for 2023. The credit starts at $600 for single taxpayers earning up to $24,210, and then rises to $3,995 for single taxpayers with one child who earn up to $46,560, and $53,510 for married filers. Families with two children will receive a credit of $6,604 with slightly higher income levels allowed.

What is the SALT limit?

Concerns arose this winter over whether married couples should await action in Congress, which was considering reform of the law that caps the deductibility of state and local taxes to $10,000 for both single filers and married couples filing jointly. A proposal by Rep. Mike Lawler (R-Pearl River) would have doubled the cap for married couples to $20,000 for the 2023 tax year.

That bill, however, appears dead, with Lawler unable to muster enough support to bring it to the floor for a vote, so it appears no changes will come to the $10,000 cap for the 2023 tax year.

Where to get free tax advice

Free in-person tax advice is available to filers through the Hudson Valley.

The Westchester Putnam Workforce Development Board’s free assistance program serves taxpayers who earned less than $59,000 in 2023. Appointments are required at most sites, but some allow walk-ins. Call 800-899-1479 to make an appointment.

Advice is available at:

White Plains Career Center, 120 Bloomingdale Road, 2nd Floor, White Plains, on Mondays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mercy University , 555 Broadway, Victory Hall, Room 100, Dobbs Ferry on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon Career Center , 130 Mount Vernon Ave. on Fridays from 10a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ossining Youth Bureau , Joseph G. Caputo Community Center, 95 Broadway, Ossining, on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ossining High School , 29 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, on Mondays from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Westchester Community College , 75 Grasslands Road, Room G144, Valhalla, by Parking Lot 1, on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Westchester Community College at the Cross County campus, 843 Kimball Avenue, Yonkers, volunteers are available Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Westchester Jewish Community Services, 141 North Central Avenue, Hartsdale, volunteers available Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5 p.m to 7 p.m.

AARP help in Westchester and Rockland

AARP offers free assistance for seniors at White Plains Library on Mondays and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m, with online appointments required in both Westchester and Rockland.

In Rockland County, AARP offers free assistance at Nyack Library, Mondays 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Haverstraw King’s Daughter’s Library, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Nanuet Library, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Suffern Library, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Online appointments are available at https://www.rocknytaxaide.com/

