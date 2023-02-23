If you've experienced sexual assault or domestic violence, there are resources in Milwaukee to help. Some offer confidentiality.

Where to find help for sexual assault and domestic violence in Milwaukee

The City of Milwaukee Health Department has resources for sexual assault survivors.

The Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee operates a 24-hour confidential hotline at (414) 933-2722 and offers assistance with e-filing for restraining orders at (414) 278-5079. The center also offers a 24-hour confidential texting line at (414) 877-8100.

The Milwaukee Women's Center also offers a hotline at (414) 671-6140.

The Asha Project, which serves African American women in Milwaukee, provides a crisis line from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (414) 252-0075.

Diverse & Resilient, which serves the LGBTQ community, operates the "Room to Be Safe" resource line (414) 856-5428 and has online resources at roomtobesafe.org.

The Hmong American Women’s Association, which serves the Hmong and southeast Asian community, has advocates available at (414) 930-9352 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The WI Hmong Family Strengthening Helpline is available after hours at (877) 740-4292.

The UMOS Latina Resource Center in Milwaukee offers bilingual, bicultural, domestic violence, sexual assault and anti-human trafficking supportive services and operates a 24-hour hotline at (414) 389-6510.

The Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center offers culturally sensitive, trauma-informed services for those who have experienced domestic or sexual violence and can be reached at (414) 383-9526.

Our Peaceful Home, which serves Muslim families and is a program of the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition, operates a crisis line at (414) 727-1090.

Resources around Wisconsin

Marinette

Rainbow House Domestic Abuse Services in Marinette offers a crisis line at (715) 735-6656 and text line at (906) 290-9081.

Waukesha County

The Women's Center offers a hotline at (262) 542-3828.

Statewide

End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin has a statewide directory of resources at endabusewi.org/get-help.

