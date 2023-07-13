Where to get help for suicidal thoughts, child abuse, mental health, domestic violence

The following are resources for help with domestic violence, child abuse, suicidal thoughts or mental health issues.

Suicide help

National hotline: 800-784-2433

Local: Call 988

Child abuse help

If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, call the Indiana Department of Child Services' child hotline. It is available 24/7, including weekends and holidays. You can report abuse and neglect anonymously.

DCS hotline: 800-800-5556 (if all lines are busy, call 833-800-5556)

Domestic violence help

Indiana's statewide hotline: 800-332-7385

National hotline: 800-799-7233

Mental health help

National helpline: 866-903-3787

Local: Call 988 or 211 and follow prompts

Law enforcement help

Contact your local police department by calling 911.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Find help for suicidal thoughts, mental health, child and spouse abuse