Where is Hollie Strano? WKYC meteorologist on 'journey' of recovery after OVI arrest

WKYC TV personality and meteorologist Hollie Strano says she is on a "journey" of recovery and sobriety since her arrest in Cuyahoga Falls some 60 days ago.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Strano, who has been off the air since her arrest for driving while intoxicated on Thanksgiving, said she's spent countless hours sitting in her grandpa's old chair "thinking, crying, reflecting" about what led to that fateful night.

"As I’ve taken time over these past 60 days of different points of how I got there that night…," she wrote, "I have learned the phrase, begin again."

More: WKYC meteorologist Hollie Strano charged with OVI following Thanksgiving crash

Strano expressed deep remorse in the post for the events of the evening that led to her subsequent guilty plea to OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor, for the crash on Akron-Peninsula Road.

"As tragic as it was and as cliché as it may sound, I believe that had to happen to me to put me on this healing journey of sobriety and introspection," she wrote on social media. "Sometimes we have to make mistakes that are so big that we can’t go back."

Strano said before the incident she was living in denial about her struggles with sobriety.

"I’ve embarked on a journey and I am grateful for the people that are working closely with me on my healing and recovery, and each of you," she wrote. "The out pouring of text messages and cards sent directly to my home. Thank you. I’ll never forget and I know who each of you are.

"I miss you so much and l look forward to seeing you again."

Why is Hollie Strano off the air?

Cuyahoga Falls Mayor's Court Magistrate Alan Medvick in late November ordered Strano to pay a fine of $375 and attend a six-day driver intervention program. Her license was also suspended for a year, but she is eligible to apply for work-related driving privileges.

Cuyahoga Falls police say they were alerted to a possible intoxicated driver around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 and found Strano driving a 2023 Cadillac XT5 SUV erratically. The officer said he began following her as she reached 70 mph in a 35 mph zone heading toward the Akron border.

A dashcam video released by the department shows the vehicle going over the center line before gradually veering the opposite direction until it drove off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.

Police said Strano had a blood alcohol level of 0.244%, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08%.

Where is Hollie Strano?

Strano, who has been with WKYC for more than 20 years, has been off the air since the incident.

She was a meteorologist and host on the WKYC Channel 3 News "GO" morning show from 4:30-7 a.m. on weekdays and the host of "It's About You" at noon on weekdays.

The station has not said when she might return to the air.

In the past, Strano has been candid with viewers about her struggles with anxiety.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Where is Hollie Strano? WKYC meteorologist says she's on sobriety journey