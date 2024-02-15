Where are new homes being built? These Louisville areas are seeing the most construction

Meander Way is one of the neighborhoods with the most new homes and it is located in Metro Council District 19March 29, 2023

Multi-family housing construction took off again in Louisville in 2023, while the number of new single-family homes continued to slow − furthering a trend that has left many people searching for housing within their budgets as some residents push back against denser developments.

According to data from Louisville's Office of Planning and Design Services, developers requested permits to build more than 3,600 homes last year, including about 2,500 multi-family units and 1,100 single-family units.

That's up from the 2,800 units developers requested permits for in 2022. But it's still down from the building heyday before 2008's Great Recession, leaving both new and current residents with fewer options across all price points, said Juva Barber, executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville.

New housing construction continues to be focused in Louisville's suburban areas, where more land is available for larger developments, causing some in those neighborhoods to feel developers are building too much, too fast.

But "if you compare 2005 to 2023 just for single-family, we aren't building enough," Barber said. "... Wherever you enter the market, we don't have enough."

Below is more information on where new homes received permits last year. Building permit requests do not guarantee all units are constructed, but they are a good indicator of how much development is taking place, city officials say.

Where are new single-family homes being built?

Single-family home construction continued to stick to eastern Jefferson County last year, with Metro Council District 19 on the Shelby County line again seeing the most new units.

Between 2019 and 2023, the district received more than 1,500 permits for single-family homes, far outpacing any other area.

Top districts for single-family home permits in 2023 were:

District 19 (Middletown) − 302 units District 16 (Prospect) − 138 units District 23 (Highview) − 110 units District 22 (Fern Creek) − 85 units District 20 (Pope Lick Park) − 74 units

Top districts for single-family home permits over the past five years were:

District 19 (Middletown) − 1,541 units District 22 (Fern Creek) − 850 units District 23 (Highview) − 729 units District 20 (Pope Lick Park) − 707 units District 16 (Prospect) − 533 units

Where are new multi-family homes being built?

Multi-family development in 2023 was spread out more citywide, though several Metro Council districts in western and southern Jefferson County are now seeing the most construction.

Large apartment complexes continue to drive many of the permits, including developments such as The Flats at Bardstown in Buechel and The Belmond in Highview. The ongoing redevelopment of Beecher Terrace also returned hundreds of new units to Russell.

Top districts for multi-family home permits in 2023 were:

District 24 (Okolona) − 428 units District 4 (Downtown, Russell) − 345 units District 1 (Park DuValle, Rubbertown) − 312 units District 5 (Shawnee, Portland) − 285 units District 2 (Newburg, Buechel) − 272 units

Top districts for multi-family home permits over the past five years were:

District 24 (Okolona) − 1,058 units District 19 (Middletown) − 902 units District 4 (Downtown, Russell) − 664 units District 13 (Fairdale) − 595 units District 22 (Fern Creek) − 525 units

Reach reporter Bailey Loosemore at bloosemore@courier-journal.com, 502-582-4646 or on Twitter @bloosemore.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Here's where Louisville saw the most new home construction in 2023