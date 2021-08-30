Where is Hurricane Ida heading next?
Anyone in the path of Hurricane Ida faces potentially catastrophic effects, stretching from Louisiana even into the northeast.
They packed up cars, rushed to airports and clogged highways as they sought to get out of town before it made landfall.
Tracking Ida: Hurricane made landfall twice as Category 4 storm (Sunday 11 p.m. Update)
Following Ida's landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, widespread flooding is forecast to follow Ida's path inland and deluge parts of the eastern United States that have already dealt with devastating flooding earlier this month. At 11:55 a.m. CDT, Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane near Port Fourchon, Louisiana. Residents along the Louisiana Gulf coast are still cleaning up from last year's barrage of tropical landfalls. In preparation, mandatory evacuations were issued across Louisiana coa
CoreLogic estimates that the reconstruction cost value of the potentially damaged homes is approximately $220.37 billion.
Both locals and visitors in New Orleans told AccuWeather that they were surprised by the relentless wind that Hurricane Ida brought to the region.
Follow here for the latest updates on weather system which made landfall at Port Fourchon
The storm is expected to make landfall Sunday as a potentially catastrophic Category 4 hurricane. CBS News meteorologist Jeff Berardelli has the latest.