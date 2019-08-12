Where Ingenico Group - GCS (EPA:ING) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry

Assessing Ingenico Group - GCS's (EPA:ING) past track record of performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It enables us to reflect on whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Today I will assess ING's recent performance announced on 30 June 2019 and evaluate these figures to its longer term trend and industry movements.

How Well Did ING Perform?

ING's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of €214m has jumped 21% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 2.5%, indicating the rate at which ING is growing has accelerated. What's enabled this growth? Let's take a look at if it is solely because of industry tailwinds, or if Ingenico Group - GCS has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Ingenico Group - GCS has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 9.2% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 3.3% is below the FR Electronic industry of 4.0%, indicating Ingenico Group - GCS's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Ingenico Group - GCS’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 14% to 7.5%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 109% to 111% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. While Ingenico Group - GCS has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. You should continue to research Ingenico Group - GCS to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

