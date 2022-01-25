Where Investors Fleeing Chinese Property Are Putting Their Money

Ameya Karve
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Investors have been taking refuge from the Chinese real estate debt crisis in pockets of the broader Asian credit market, and cite India among opportunities that are relatively insulated from the historic turmoil.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has recently adopted a positive stance on Asia high-yield bonds. Bank of New York Mellon Corp. data indicate South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, India, Malaysia and Japan all recorded capital inflows into corporate debt in the three months through Jan. 18, while China experienced outflows.

Rising inflation means there have still been losses for broader Asian bonds-- as there have been in many parts of credit markets globally -- but they’ve been much milder. Dollar notes of all ratings from Chinese issuers have lost about 3.7% in 2022 even after a rally in recent days for property developer securities sparked by policy support.

That compares with just 1.5% for Indian borrowers, 0.8% for South Korean firms and 0.7% for Philippine credits, according to a Bloomberg index.

“Investors have been hiding in Indian investment-grade and high-yield credit, and other parts of Asia outside of China, as a means to reduce their exposure to China property,” said Wai Mei Leong, a portfolio manager at Eastspring Investments.

One recent example of a money manager to have cut exposure to Chinese bonds is BDO Capital & Investment Corp., which sold its holdings of such securities, President Eduardo Francisco said last week.

BlackRock Inc.’s Neeraj Seth told Bloomberg Television’s Yvonne Man on Tuesday he thought 2022 “should be a reasonable year for Asia.”

Both Goldman and CreditSights consider Indian companies attractive. The U.S. bank recommends high-yield renewables, while the latter considers financial firms to be best shielded from the troubles in the world’s second-largest economy.

Still, there are plenty of risks for the broader Asian credit market. Because of demand from investors seeking to diversify, CreditSights said valuations for Asian credit outside of China have already been driven tighter. That means many South and Southeast Asian names warrant only a market perform rating, despite good fundamentals, it said.

Having taken a beating last year and for the first couple weeks of 2022, Chinese property dollar bonds have rallied in recent sessions thanks to a string of policy steps to ease restrictions on the real estate industry and broader monetary stimulus. But the outlook is highly uncertain, with more defaults expected, according to Goldman.

If the failures don’t get out of control, that may sustain interest in other pockets of the Asian market, but any prolonged crisis would cause an economic slowdown that would have ripple effects across Asia. Chinese debt constitutes an outsized share in regional indexes. Investors could decide to pull out entirely.

Facing requests for redemptions, bond fund managers “have to sell a bit of everything,” said Jean-Louis Nakamura, chief investment officer for Lombard Odier in Asia Pacific. “I’m afraid that this kind of indirect weakening of the Asia credit market will continue for some time.”

But for now the Asian credits outside China are offering lower volatility and some country-specific shifts have encouraged investors.

When it comes to tapping global financial markets, India trails economies like Brazil and South Africa, not least because the country’s central bank has historically been wary of hot money inflows. Yet the past few weeks have seen a surge of dollar-denominated issuance, with Reliance Industries raising $4 billion earlier this year in India’s biggest-ever foreign currency bond deal.

There’s also been an increase in green- and sustainability-bond sales, bringing it more in line with the trend elsewhere.

“We quite like the India space because there is a lot of ESG bond supply coming from those companies and they aren’t quite expensive compared with other Asian peers,” said Paula Chan, a senior portfolio manager at Manulife Investment Management (Hong Kong) Ltd. “Supply from there also offers quite a good diversification.”

(Updates with BlackRock view in seventh paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wall of Money Stays Put in Japan’s Bonds During Global Turbulence

    (Bloomberg) -- Rising yields are creating buying opportunities in global bond markets but Japanese investors are likely to stay home.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreJapan’s 20-year securities offer a vola

  • The Dollar Surges on Flight to Safety

    Despite a decline in the U.S. Treasury yields the greenback gains traction

  • Unilever Plans Thousands of Job Cuts as Peltz Builds Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc plans to cut thousands of management positions to speed decision-making after activist investor Nelson Peltz built a stake in the consumer-goods giant, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeUAE Says N

  • City of London’s $10 Trillion Chinese Hub Plans for Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s relations with China may be at a low ebb but China Construction Bank Corp.’s City of London outpost is banking on ever closer financial flows between the two countries.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Tumbles 3% Amid Equity Rout; Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Bu

  • China Welcomes Third Louis Vuitton Maison in Chengdu

    The Chengdu maison marks the first time Vuitton has integrated an entire historic building into its store design.

  • This Fed Meeting Is Crucial. Future Rate Hikes Are Just the Start.

    Jerome Powell’s Federal Reserve must now wrestle with how quickly and aggressively to raise rates and end its asset purchases. This coming week’s policy-setting meeting will tell investors a lot about the path ahead.

  • Rising coffee tide lifts boats of Starbucks, Dunkin', Dutch Bros, data shows

    Americans have started grabbing their morning cup of coffee outside the house again, data shows.

  • IBM’s Pension Slashed Stakes in Apple, Microsoft, and Tesla. It Bought GE.

    The IBM Retirement Fund sold outperforming stocks Apple, Microsoft, and Tesla in the fourth quarter, and initiated a stake in General Electric.

  • Stocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A stock selloff that at one point rivaled any of the last two years was wiped out as dip buyers emerged by Monday’s close, the latest breathtaking reversal in markets rattled by geopolitical tensions and the Federal Reserve’s campaign against inflation.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarHong Kong Billionai

  • Australian inflation surges in Q4, market bays for rate hikes

    Australia's core inflation flew to its fastest annual pace since 2014 in the December quarter as fuel and housing costs led broad-based price pressures, a shock that will stoke market speculation of an early hike in interest rates. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Tuesday showed the headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.3% in the fourth quarter and 3.5% for the year, topping forecasts. The trimmed mean measure of core inflation favoured by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) jumped 1.0% in the quarter, the largest increase since 2008.

  • China's Tencent fires 70 staff, blacklists 13 firms in anti-graft campaign

    Tencent Holdings, China's biggest social media and video games company, on Tuesday said it fired nearly 70 staff over bribery and embezzlement incidents last year and named 13 companies it had blacklisted from future contracts. Tencent said in a social media post that it had also reported more than 10 people to authorities over their actions. Tencent started its anti-graft campaign in 2019 and has been regularly reporting the results of its probes.

  • Bitcoin Slumps Again. It Isn’t Just the Fed Putting Crypto Prices at Risk.

    Poll says voters think U.S. is going in wrong direction, Microsoft reports Tuesday as analysts consider recession signs, activist investor Peltz builds up stake in Unilever, and other news to start your day.

  • Retail Traders Bailed on the Market Right Before Stocks Rebounded

    (Bloomberg) -- Wondering what the force was that turned an orderly decline into a full-blown rout this morning? Mom and pop bailing. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreIn a spasm of panicked selling early Mo

  • Jim Chanos Says He’s Worried About Retail Traders in Current Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail traders on platforms including Robinhood are reminiscent of the day traders of 1999 and 2000 -- and “it’s a little bit frightening,” short-seller Jim Chanos said.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Hout

  • MicroStrategy’s Share Slide Accelerates After SEC Accounting Ruling

    (Bloomberg) -- The slide in MicroStrategy Inc. shares extended to a second day as investors reassessed the company’s Bitcoin buying strategy in the wake of an unfavorable accounting ruling by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China P

  • Junk-bond ETFs on pace for worst start to a year since 2016

    The biggest exchange-traded funds that trace debt issued by riskier U.S. companies with below investment-grade, or 'junk,' credit ratings are off to the worst start to a year in six years, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • Could Amazon Buy Kohl's? (The Struggling Retailer May Be for Sale)

    Amazon and Kohl's already have a business relationship and the brick-and-mortar retailer could solve a big problem for the digital giant's owned and operated brands.

  • Stock Rout Is Sparing Companies With Big Debt Loads, Citi Says

    (Bloomberg) -- This year’s stock market drop has been mild for blue-chip companies with big debt loads, signaling that the largest borrowers may be better off than the equity market as a whole and the outlook for corporate bonds is less bleak. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortun

  • People Are Sharing Famous Companies That Went Bankrupt Over Bad Decisions, And Now I Finally Know What Happened To RadioShack

    "They nearly went under as a result of an extremely cringeworthy speech from their CEO."View Entire Post ›

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 70% to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2022

    Buying into a steep decline in stocks can be a scary prospect, but history suggests it can also be very rewarding.