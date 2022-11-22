Where is Isel? 50-year-old man disappeared from Little Haiti last week, Miami police say

Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
·1 min read

Miami police said Wednesday it needs the public’s help to find a 50-year-old man who is missing since last week.

Isel Mena-Santos was last seen Friday in Little Haiti, according to police.

He is described as six-feet-tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Police say he was wearing blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Baluja or any on-duty detective of the Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

