Where is Isel? 50-year-old man disappeared from Little Haiti last week, Miami police say

Miami police said Wednesday it needs the public’s help to find a 50-year-old man who is missing since last week.

Isel Mena-Santos was last seen Friday in Little Haiti, according to police.

He is described as six-feet-tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Police say he was wearing blue jeans and white shoes.

— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 22, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Baluja or any on-duty detective of the Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.