Where Will J.C. Penney Be in 5 Years?

Rumors of the death of retail may be greatly exaggerated, but there's no question that the rise of e-commerce is threatening brick-and-mortar stores and traditional shopping malls like nothing before.

Sears Holdings, the country's biggest retailer by sales not all that long ago, threw in the towel last year, filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Other venerable retail names like Toys 'R' Us, Radio Shack, and most recently Barney's have all waved the white flag for bankruptcy protection, a clear sign that times are changing.

The rise of e-commerce has been a particular threat to traditional department stores. That retail model, which served customers so well in the 20th century, made everything from clothing to home goods, gifts to cosmetics and jewelry, available in one large building -- and seems utterly misguided in an age when so many things are readily available online. These days, the most successful brick-and-mortar stores tend to specialize in one product line, the way Lululemon Athletica does with athletic apparel.

Retailers like Bon-Ton Stores and Toys R Us have fallen into the retail dustbin, and J.C. Penney (NYSE: JCP) may be the next national department store chain to file bankruptcy and potentially call it quits.

That the retailer has even held on this long may be a credit to management's ability to stay viable just in case a magical turnaround opportunity revealed itself. However, the company's announcement Friday that it received a delisting warning from the New York Stock Exchange because its share price is consistently below $1 may signal that the end is nearer than some had hoped.

J.C. Penney's recent history

It didn't have to be like this for Penney. In 2011, when the company was treading water in the post-financial-crisis world, Penney turned to Ron Johnson, the so-called retail wizard who ran Apple's massively successful retail stores. Johnson arrived at Penney brash and with big ideas. He wanted to convert the selling floor to a town square model, with shops around a central area within the larger J.C. Penney store. He also demanded the company ditch its traditional discounting, though Penney's penny-pinching shoppers were loyal, in large part, because of the company's regular coupons and sales. When the discounting ended, customers seemed to simply stopped visiting stores, and the results were an utter disaster.

Comparable sales at the department store chain plunged 25% in 2012, Johnson's first and only full year as Penney's chief. By April of 2013, the board scooted him out the door, recognizing he was going to drive them out of business. Johnson made the worst mistake you can make in business: He didn't know his customer, and he didn't seem interested in getting to knowing them. Coming from Apple (as glossy a brand as there is in consumer goods), Johnson assumed the same tricks he learned there would work with Penney -- but it was just the opposite. The customer base at Penney, a 100-plus-year-old brand, was made up of middle-aged, middle-class women, generally in suburban and rural America. That demographic has a much different set of retail desires than the youthful, tech-savvy, city-dwelling hipsters that make up Apple's most devoted fan base -- the types known for lining up outside stores well in advance of the latest iPhone release.