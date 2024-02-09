Find out where the new J. Crew Factory Store will be coming in Shreveport

The Shoppes at Bellemead announced that J. Crew Factory Store will be opening this summer. The J. Crew Factory Store closed its door at the Louisiana Boardwalk in 2018.

"The store will feature colorful, classic styles at great prices for the whole family - women's, men's and kids," the Facebook post said.

According to the J. Crew Factory website, "shopping should be fun," and the discount store offers "timeless silhouettes and amazing fits."

The Shoppes at Bellemead are at 6535 Youree Dr.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: J. Crew Factory Store coming Shoppes at Bellemead Shreveport