Where is Jakob Nunez? An Uber driver dropped him at DelVal. He's been missing since

Police are investigating what happened to a 21-year-old Pipersville man who was last seen by a ride-share driver who dropped him off at work in Doylestown on Tuesday morning.

Plumstead Police have determined that Jakob Nunez was last seen on the campus of Delaware Valley University, where he reportedly worked in the kitchen, Chief David Mettin said Wednesday.

The Uber driver who picked Nunez up at his home in the 6000 block of Wismer Road shortly before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday told police Wednesday morning that he dropped him off at the college, Mettin said.

Nunez did not report to work Tuesday, police said.

Nunez was reported missing at 9 p.m. Tuesday when he failed to return home, Mettin said.

At this point the last person to see Nunez was the Uber driver, Mettin said, but police are not considering foul play yet. Police planned to conduct interviews at the college and review its camera system, the chief added.

Nunez is described as 6'1" tall, 300 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and a full beard. He was last seen wearing all black clothing and carrying a blue and orange backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or any sightings to contact the Plumstead Township Police Department at (215) 766-8741.

Nunez is the second missing person incident reported in Bucks County overnight Wednesday, but the cases were unrelated.

Bristol Township police put out an Amber Alert for a 37-year-old mother and her two children who went missing Tuesday night. They were located alive and safe on Wednesday morning with family in Falls, police said.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Plumstead police looking for missing DeVal University employee