Where New Jersey's animals go when the temperature, food sources, and snow start to fall

For such a small and densely populated state, it may come as a surprise to some that New Jersey is home to thousands of species of diverse wildlife.

New Jersey houses over 400 species of land-dwelling vertebrates, 336 marine fish species, 134 freshwater fish species, and thousands of terrestrial and aquatic invertebrate species, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

Some commonly spotted animals include white-tailed deer, raccoons, black bears, mallard ducks, hawks, and so many more.

But what do some of these commonly spotted animals do when the temperature starts drop, snow begins to fall, and New Jersey enters its cold winter season?

Some hibernate, some migrate, and some have adapted to endure the state's cold winters.

New Jersey's hibernators

As described by the National Park Service, hibernation is typically used to define an animal that goes dormant during the winter. While many do go dormant in one way or another, in order to be a true hibernator, an animal must have a reduced metabolism, slower heart rate, and lowered body temperature during the winter.

There are many species in New Jersey that go dormant and/or into hibernation during the winter months.

While the first animal that probably comes to mind is New Jersey's black bears, they are not true hibernators since their body temperature does not drop, according to the National Park Service.

A black bear is spotted in a tree in downtown Englewood on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

However, they do fall into a light sleep in their dens, dozing in and out for most of the winter. Bears do not eat, drink, or pass waste during this time causing them to lose 15 to 30% of their body weight. Female bears give birth during the winter. They then continue on and off sleeping while their cubs feed and they wait out the spring.

New Jersey has multiple species of amphibians that hibernate including frogs, salamanders, and toads. Most amphibians seek out spaces for hibernation. These spaces can include mud at the bottom of water, a burrow that they dig themselves into, between rocks, or in cracks in a log.

Another animal that goes mostly dormant during the winter and that we often see in New Jersey is raccoons, who enter a prolonged state of inactivity known as torpor. They will sleep for weeks at a time but cannot sustain themselves for the entire winter, so they come out every few weeks to eat and drink.

Additionally, some species of bat hibernate. During the winter you could find the majority of hibernating bats in caves or old mines.

New Jersey's migrators

When you think of migration, the first animal that probably comes to mind is birds. According to the NJDEP, New Jersey houses over 130 species of neotropical migrant birds, 80 of them being songbirds that you have likely seen or heard in your backyard. These birds migrate long distances each year from the tropics to their breeding grounds in North America.

Another example of a migrating animal that you are likely to see in New Jersey is the monarch butterfly. Migratory monarch butterflies follow distinct migration patterns, traveling south toward Mexico each year during the cold months.

A monarch butterfly in New Jersey.

They can be spotted throughout New Jersey during the summer. At the beginning of the fall, massive numbers of monarch butterflies gather in Cape May before they begin their fall migration south.

Finally, there are plenty of sea creatures that pass right by the Jersey Shore on their way down south. Some species include the north Atlantic right whale, bottlenose dolphins, and cownose rays.

New Jersey's year-round species

While many species go dormant or leave New Jersey all together, there are also a number of species that have adapted to able to survive the cold weather and food scarcity.

One of the most commonly spotted examples are probably white-tailed deer, which can be found all over New Jersey all year-round.

During the winter, white-tailed deer do not hibernate or migrate, but they do have a variety of adaptations that allow them to survive even the harshest of winters. Some of these adaptations include:

Their winter fur coat is made of a wooly layer with dark hair on top. It is thicker, longer, and darker than their summer fur, allowing them to retain heat and insulate themselves to keep warm during the winter.

They build up fat reserves during the fall to combat food scarcity during the winter.

Their metabolism drops to reserve energy and they decrease their movement, drawing from their fat reserves to avoid using excess energy to find food.

They seek out shelter areas that are denser and more covered from the elements.

Bobcats, while rarely seen, do live in New Jersey and do not hibernate or migrate during the winter. They have a thick winter coat, and they slightly reduce their activity levels, focusing on their small size, balance, and sharp claws to hunt rather than their speed. Bobcats are primarily nocturnal hunters, so they cozy up during the day in their dens and continue hunting from dusk to dawn.

Finally, while many birds are migratory, many are not. Bald eagles, which have made an amazing comeback in New Jersey over the last couple of decades, are extremely active during the winter building or repairing their nests as they lay eggs approximately two weeks into the new year.

More: These are the 10 most-common birds seen in NJ backyards. How many have you spotted?

Other bird species that typically do not migrate include mallard ducks, Cooper's hawks, northern harriers, red-tailed hawks, cardinals, and pileated woodpeckers.

So, if you are wondering where the birds went, if the bears are still around, and how the deer in your yard are surviving the harsh winter, don't worry. They know what they are doing, and they will all be back to normal when spring arrives.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Winter wildlife, what do NJ animals do during cold months?