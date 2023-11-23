Where to find Kansas-grown Christmas trees and Santa in and near Wichita this year

Ready to kick off the Christmas season with a stop to see Santa or an outing to find the perfect evergreen tree to decorate?

You can make either of those activities part of your Thanksgiving week celebrations since at least three area tree farms are open, while Santa has been hearing wish lists at Cabela since the first weekend in November. Through the upcoming weeks, there are several opportunities to combine a visit with Santa while enjoying another holiday event.

OH, CHRISTMAS TREE

Growing Christmas trees is a tough business in Kansas, which is home to only one native evergreen species. And the eastern red cedar is generally not thought of as a Christmas tree. So, farmers end up growing non-native trees that take years to grow, but the drought has been taking its toll on some farms. Most area tree farmers also bring in pre-cut fir trees, primarily the Fraser fir variety, that tend to be a very popular option.

If a Kansas-grown evergreen is on your holiday shopping list, check out these five area farms within an easy drive of Wichita.

Pine Lake Christmas Tree Farm, 6802 S. Oliver St., Derby. Pine Lake has been selling its trees since 1984. It plans to be open through Dec. 20; hours are 2-6 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Saturdays. Owners Celia and Glen Goering grow Scotch, Austrian, Virginia, southwestern white and eastern white pine trees, with imported trees also available. More information: 316-258-0088, pinelakechristmastrees.com

4 C Tree Farm, 11229 E. Creed, Wichita. Hours are 10 a.m.-dark Friday, Nov. 24; 10 a.m.-dark Saturdays; noon-dark Sundays; and 2 p.m.-dark Wednesdays through Fridays. Last year, the farm ran out of trees rather quickly, according to owner Willy Goevert. The farm, started in 1978, grows Scotch and Austrian pines. It also is a collection point for donations for the national Trees for Troops effort, in which trees donated by growers are sent to U.S. military bases and troops overseas. More information: 316-684-0464 or 4cchristmastreefar.wixsite.com/trees/about

Pine Creek Farm, 994 Meridian Road, Newton. Hours are 1-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturdays, and noon-5:30 p.m. Sundays. Second-generation owners Ardie and Wynn Goering grow Scotch and Austrian pine and bring in Frasier firs from northern Minnesota. There’s also a candy cane tree maze for kids. More info: 620-367-2606, pinecreektreefarm.com

Prairie Pines, 4055 N. Tyler Road, Maize, opens at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 24, and closes at 5 p.m. with Santa arriving at 11 a.m. and staying until 4 p.m. Hours through Sunday, Dec. 17, are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays and 2-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays. After Dec. 17, the farm offers tree cuttings by appointment only. Santa will be available for Saturday visits from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Dec. 9, and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16; and on Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. through Dec. 10, and 1-3 p.m. Dec 17. More information: 316-303-2037, prairiepines.com

Peaceful Pines, 762 80th, Walton, opening Friday, Nov. 24, from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Regular hours are 1-5:30 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturdays, with the closing date determined by inventory. The farm, which opened in 2018, grows Scotch, Virginia, Austrian and white pine trees. Activities include backdrops for casual photos. More info: 620-367-2612 or peacefulpinestreefarm.com

Windy Knoll, 15630 E. 47th St. South, Derby, opens Friday, Nov. 24, and plans to be open through Dec. 15, depending on supply. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 24 and Saturdays; 1-5 p.m. Sundays; 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. New owners Jeff and Josie Adams have added some activities including a fire pit with s’mores kits and hot chocolate for sale and a petting zoo comprising their pet baby doll sheep, miniature donkeys and goats. There’s also a kiddie train ride. Scotch, Austrian, white and Virginia pines are grown on the farm, which was established in 1980; imported firs will also be available. More info: 316-644-1519, windyknolltrees.info

HERE COMES SANTA CLAUS

Santa has already been making appearances in Wichita, but the pace will pick up as Santa gets more invitations to area holiday events.

Taking appointments

Since the first weekend in November, Santa has been set up at Cabela’s, 2427 N. Greenwich Road, where he can be visited daily until Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. Advance reservations are required, with bookings taken a week in advance; visit cabelas.com/shop/en/santas-wonderland to make an appointment. Visitors get a free 4x6 photo with Santa and a free shareable video.

Santa will arrive at Towne East Square, 7700 E. Kellogg on Friday, Nov. 24, and will stick around until Dec. 24. To avoid lines, make an online reservation; you must purchase a photo package to place a reservation. A bonus for booking online is a free personalized call from Santa. An exclusive time for children with special needs who require a sensory-friendly environment is available 9-10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3; online reservations are required. To book appointments, visit simon.com/mall/towne-east-square/stores/santa-photo-experience.

Part of the experience

Illuminations at Botanica, 701 N. Amidon, 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, through Saturday, Dec. 23. As usual, Santa can be found at what may well be Wichita’s brightest holiday event; Illuminations features well over 2 million lights and a lit 62-foot tree. Tickets — for designated admission times starting at 5:30 p.m. and continuing every hour through 8:30 p.m. — must be purchased in advance online at botanica.org/illuminations. Cost is $16, $13 for members, military members and seniors, $10 for children ages 3-12, free for children 2 and younger.

Watson’s Christmas Express at O.J. Watson Park, 3022 S. McLean Blvd., evenings Fridays-Sundays through Dec. 17. In Wichita’s re-creation of “The Polar Express” book, Watson Park’s miniature train transports riders to see Santa at a simulated North Pole set up in the park. For an even more true-to-book experience, participants are encouraged to wear pajamas. Two ticket options are available: $18 VIP tickets that can be booked online at wichita.gov/ParkandRec/WatsonPark/Pages/Train.aspx, or $12 first-come, first-serve at-the-door general admission tickets for a pared-down experience. For ages 2 and older.

A Country Christmas, Fulton Valley Farms, 5079 SW Fulton Road, Towanda, 5:30-9 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Nov. 24-Dec. 10, and then nightly Dec. 15-23. See Santa and live reindeer when you visit Fulton Valley Farms to check out the more than 1 million lights displayed on wooded paths. This year, you can take a ride in a sleigh pulled by Clydesdales. There’s also a nightly living nativity performance. Tickets: $10 ages 12 and up, $7 ages 4-11, free ages 3 and under. Fulton Farms also offers dining experiences with Santa on select dates that sell out quickly. More info: 316-775-1894, fultonvalleyfarms.com

Victorian Christmas at Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 Museum Blvd., 6-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 1, 2, 8 & 9. Head to the historic Southern Hotel on the museum’s main street if you want to visit with Santa and get your own photos. Other activities include a re-enactment in the schoolhouse of the classic “Night Before Christmas” tale about one family’s visit from Santa. Tickets are $8 per person, free for kids 4 and under and Cowtown members. More info: oldcowtown.org, 316-350-3323

Wichita Art Museum holiday open house, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. Santa, Mrs. Claus and select reindeer will visit WAM during its annual open house. There also will be holiday performances, storytelling and opportunities to make art. Free. More info: 316-268-4921, wichitaartmuseum.org

Lights on the River, Wichita Boathouse, 515 S. Wichita St., 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. Santa’s scheduled to show up for this event, where lights, available for a $5 purchase, are set afloat on the Arkansas River. Free to attend. More info: wichitacleanstreams.com/lights-on-the-river

Winter Wonderland, Naftzger Park, 601 E. Douglas, 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. Santa will be joined by Mrs. Claus during the lighting of Wichita’s official Christmas tree but expect the Grinch to crash the event as he has in the past. There also will be letter-writing to Santa and other activities. Free. More info: wichita.gov/winterwonderland

Dining with Santa

Santa dining events at Fulton Farms, 5079 SW Fulton Road in Towanda. Home to live reindeer, this country farm offers some dining options with the jolly old elf. Supper with Santa happens 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24; tickets are $22 for ages 12 and up, $15 for ages 4-11 and free for ages 3 and younger. Get your fill of flapjacks during a Pancakes with Santa breakfast starting at 8:30 a.m. every Saturday morning Dec. 2-23, plus Sunday, Dec. 24. Breakfast tickets are $15 for ages 4 and older, free for children 3 and under. More info: 316-775-1894, fultonvalleyfarms.com

Breakfast with Santa, Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 Museum Blvd., 9-11 a.m. Saturdays, Dec. 2 and 9. Along with eating breakfast, participants can make crafts, listen to a story and get photos with Santa. For ticket information, oldcowtown.org, 316-350-3323

Breakfast with Santa on the Farm, Eberly Farm, 13111 W. 21st St., Saturday, Dec. 2. Two entry times are available: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $5 (free for kids under 1) and include breakfast pastries, coffee, hot chocolate and juice. Mimosas and other concessions are available for additional purchase. Santa and elves will be on site for photos, plus there will be craft stations. More info: facebook.com/EberlyFarmEventVenue

Cookies with Santa, Love of Character, 3200 E. Douglas, various times Dec. 3-Dec. 10, with several sessions already sold out. Kids get to have cookies and milk with Santa during 30-minute small-group sessions. There’s also time for storytelling and letter-writing. Cost is $25 per child, with a $10 photo add-on option. More info: loveofcharacter.com/workshop-tickets, 316-351-5527

Buffet Santa Breakfast at Stearman Bar & Grill, 14789 SW 30th St., Benton, 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Dec. 16. Santa is available for photos with patrons who partake of the breakfast buffet at this restaurant, which is adjacent to an airstrip. The buffet breakfast is $17.99 for adults, $10.99 for children. No reservations or call-ahead seating. More info: facebook.com/StearmanBarAndGrill, 316-778-1612.