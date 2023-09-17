Where Kansas, K-State and Missouri landed in AP Top 25 voting after an eventful week

It wasn’t a great week if you’re a fan of either Power Five football team in the state of Kansas.

Kansas State (2-1) lost to rival Missouri 30-27 and dropped from No. 15 to unranked in the college season’s fourth AP Top 25 poll, which was released Sunday afternoon. Kansas State received 54 votes in the “others receiving votes” category.

Missouri (3-0) received 72 votes in the same category.

The Jayhawks, meanwhile, won, but they were not impressive in doing so. The Jayhawks entered Saturday’s game as 28-point favorites. They won 31-24 against Nevada — widely considered one of the worst FBS teams — in Reno.

Kansas (3-0) remains unranked and received 15 votes in the latest AP Top 25. The Tigers are essentially ranked No. 27 on vote total, K-State No. 28 and Kansas No. 31.

The Big 12 boasts multiple schools in the poll this week, with Texas listed at No. 3 after beating Wyoming and Oklahoma ranked 16th after topping Tulsa.

Defending national champion Georgia is ranked No. 1 in the newest poll, followed in the top 10 by No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Florida State, No. 5 USC, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State, No. 8 Washington, No. 9. Notre Dame and No. 10 Oregon.

Kansas State plays at UCF on Saturday, while Kansas plays host to BYU. Missouri will face Memphis on Saturday.