Where to take the kids to have breakfast with Santa (or the Grinch) around Rochester

Breakfast with Santa is a holiday tradition for many Rochester-area families. Here are places to go this holiday season.

The Lodge at Shadow Hill will host a Maple Breakfast with Santa from 9:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10 at 7259 Lakeside Road in Ontario. The buffet-style breakfast will include pancakes, pure maple syrup, sausage, bacon, home fries, eggs, frittatas, donuts and an assortment of drinks. Mimosas will be sold separately. $2 from every adult ticket and $1 from every child's ticket will be donated to St. Jude’s. Reservations required; call 315-524-2190 or 585-265-4849, or email info@shadowhillcorp.com.

The Woodcliff Hotel & Spa will host a breakfast with Santa from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 9 in its Horizons Modern Kitchen & Wine Bar. A buffet breakfast will be served and Santa will arrive at 8:30. The cost is $29 per adult and $19 per child. Children under 5 years of age are free. Reserve by calling 585-248-4825 or book online at Resy.com.

The view is still the star at Horizons Modern Kitchen & Wine Bar at Woodcliff Hotel & Spa.

Chef's Catering will host breakfasts with Santa at the Chef's Event Center at 9 a.m. Dec. 9 and 16 at 1875 N. Union St. in Spencerport. Admission ($19.95 for ages 12 and under, $29.99 for adults) includes a pancake breakfast, ornament decorating for kids and a meet and greet with Santa. The menu will include pancakes, bacon, sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, rotisserie chicken, mac and cheese, fresh fruit, parfait cups, avocado toast, coffee and juice. Buy tickets online at chefseventcenter or call 585-752-2149.

Dave & Buster's, 15 Miracle Mile Drive in the Marketplace Mall, will hold its breakfast with Santa at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. Priced at $35.36 per adult and child (including online fees), it will include an American-style breakfast buffet including soda, coffee and tea; a $10 power card for video games; kid-friendly crafts and a photo with Santa. Children under 2 do not need a ticket. Buy tickets online; email stephanie.orsorio@daveandbusters.com with questions. (585) 417-4300.

​​​​​​​Genesee Country Village & Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Road, Mumford, will present a pancake breakfast with St. Nick from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17 in the museum’s holiday-decorated meeting center. Children will write a letter to St. Nick and families can take a photo with the traditional jolly old elf. The cost is $18 for adults, $13 for ages 3 to 12 and free for children two and under. Buy tickets online at gcv.org. 585-538-6822.

Genesee Country Village will host a Breakfast with Saint Nick.

The cafe at New York Kitchen, 800 S. Main St. in Canandaigua, will have a special visitor during its brunch service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17. The Grinch will be strolling around greeting diners, and will be available for photos as well. Brunch favorites include a breakfast skillet ($12), with bacon, sausage, home fries, eggs and cheddar cheese. A breakfast burger ($18) is topped with cheddar, bacon, bibb lettuce and tomato, on a toasted brioche roll, topped with an over easy egg and served with fries. Reserve by calling 585-394-7070 ext. 111.

The Italian American Community Center will host breakfast with Santa from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 17 at 150 Frank Dimino Way in Gates. Breakfast will be served from 9:30 to 11 a.m., with Santa on hand from 10 a.m. to noon. Family fun activities will include crafts, letters to Santa, cookie decorating and a Christmas film. Tickets for children are $16 and adults (13+) are $22. Reserve by calling 585-594-8882.

Did we miss your organization's breakfast with Santa? Send date, time, address, location, menu and ticket information to tracys@gannett.com by 3 p.m. Dec. 1.

This story may be updated with additional options. Check online at DemocratandChronicle.com.

