Where to get your kids and pets pictures with Santa Claus this Christmas in OKC

Families can get a free 4-inch-by-6-inch photo with Santa Claus at Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s locations through Dec. 24.

With the Christmas holiday quickly approaching, families are scrambling to find the perfect gifts and create magical experiences for young ones.

One tradition many families continue each year is taking photos with Santa at a local mall or other store.

Here's where you can meet Santa this holiday season, whether it's your kids or your pets that need that memorable photo.

Santa at Quail Springs

You can find Santa in the lower level center court at Quail Springs Mall until Christmas Eve.

Reservations can be made for photos with St. Nick, as well as for pet night and a sensory-friendly visit with the jolly old fellow.

Santa at Sooner Mall, Norman

Head to Norman sooner rather than later to see Santa in the ground floor JCPenney wing from now until Christmas Eve.

Reserve your time for traditional Santa pictures, or choose from several options for your pets to meet Santa. A sensory-friendly Santa photo event takes place Dec. 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Santa at Penn Square

Make reservations for the Santa Photo Experience at Penn Square Mall this year, open daily until Christmas Eve. Time slots vary depending on the day of the week.

Walk-up visitors are welcome, but those who book ahead will also get a phone call from Santa.

Children with special needs can reserve a private photo experience for Sunday, Dec. 3 between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Furry friends can get their own photos with Santa on Dec. 10 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Santa at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's

Santa arrived Nov. 4 at each of the outdoor retailers, and will be available until Dec. 24.

While visiting Santa's Wonderland and getting photos with Santa are free, reservations are required and can be made online.

North Pole Adventure in OKC

Take a trip to the North Pole right here in Oklahoma City to see Santa's workshop, Mrs. Claus' kitchen, Santa's house and more.

Tickets are $20 per child, and every child ticket gets one adult free admission. Every additional adult is $5.

The North Pole Adventure is open Friday through Sunday throughout December, plus the entire week leading up to Christmas.

The 25,000-square-foot North Pole replica is found at 2215 W I-240.

