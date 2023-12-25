Where is the Kilauea volcano? For Hawaii's most active volcano, eruptions are less rare

More than 10,000 tourists made their way to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park this year to see the volcano Kilauea erupt three times.

There are about 170 potentially active volcanoes in the U.S. and its territories, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Many of them attract tourists year-round. This June, three times the number of typical visitors flocked to Hawaii’s park to see a sight that resembled “a waterfall of lava flowing into the lava lake.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Hawaii’s most active volcano.

A visitor watches lava fountains within Halemaʻumaʻu Crater from Crater Rim Trail during Kīlauea's September 2023 eruption.

Where is the Kilauea volcano?

The Kilauea volcano is located on Hawaii’s Big Island. It’s on the eastern slope of the larger Mauna Loa Volcano, according to USGS. It’s a shield volcano, the largest of the three major types of volcanos − categorized by its broad, gentle slopes.

When did the Kilauea volcano last erupt?

Kilauea last erupted in September, its third eruption in 2023.

Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano erupts from its crater, prompting warnings across island

It hasn’t erupted since, though USGS previously told USA TODAY that increased earthquake activity can signal increased pressure and a possible eruption from Kilauea. A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Hilina region of Kilauea on Dec. 4.

These recent eruptions are effusive eruptions, which refer to an outpouring of lava. Explosive eruptions, in contrast, involve violent fragmentation of magma, according to the USGS. Kilauea’s last explosive period lasted 300 years, ending in the 19th century. The volcano is currently in an effusive period that's lasted 200 years so far, but geologists know it’ll eventually switch back to a phase of explosive activity.

Kilauea is the most active of Hawaii’s active volcanoes, according to the USGS. It’s also the youngest – most of the volcano’s surface is covered by lava flow less than 1,000 years old, making it difficult for geologists to understand Kilauea’s eruption history.

Mauna Loa may not be the most active Hawaiian volcano, but it is the biggest. It erupted in Nov. 2022 for the first time in almost 40 years. Surrounding communities were far enough from the lava flow, but officials still warned residents about drifting volcanic gas, fine ash and Pele’s hair, which are thin glass fibers created by volcanic eruptions.

What are the most active volcanoes in Hawaii?

There are six active volcanoes in Hawaii, four on the Big Island, one on the Island of Maui and one submarine volcano. Here’s a glimpse at their eruption history, according to USGS:

Kilauea: Has erupted five times since 2020 and erupted almost continuously from 1983 to 2018

Mauna Loa: Has erupted 34 times since 1843

Haulalai: Has erupted three times in the past 1,000 years

Mauna Kea: Last erupted between 4,500 and 6,000 years ago

Kama’huakanaloa: Last erupted in 1996 spurred by an earthquake swarm with more than 4,000 events and is the only known active Hawaiian submarine volcano

Haleakala: Has erupted at least 10 times in the past 1,000 years but the most recent eruption was between 400 and 600 years ago

