Where Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited (NSE:LTI) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry

Measuring Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited’s (NSE:LTI) track record of past performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It allows us to understand whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is an insightful signal for future performance. Today I will assess LTI’s recent performance announced on 31 December 2018 and compare these figures to its historical trend and industry movements.

How Well Did LTI Perform?

LTI’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2018) of ₹14b has jumped 32% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 14%, indicating the rate at which LTI is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Let’s see whether it is merely a result of an industry uplift, or if Larsen & Toubro Infotech has seen some company-specific growth.

NSEI:LTI Income Statement Export February 5th 19

In terms of returns from investment, Larsen & Toubro Infotech has invested its equity funds well leading to a 33% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 23% exceeds the IN IT industry of 7.0%, indicating Larsen & Toubro Infotech has used its assets more efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Larsen & Toubro Infotech’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 36% to 36%.

What does this mean?

Larsen & Toubro Infotech’s track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Larsen & Toubro Infotech gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. You should continue to research Larsen & Toubro Infotech to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

