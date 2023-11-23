Here’s where to get your last-minute ingredients on Thanksgiving

Need some last-minute ingredients for your Thanksgiving dinner?

The “Today” show rounded up a list of grocery stores and their holiday hours, and there’s good news for Southern California.

Many of the local supermarket chains are open on Turkey Day, at least for limited hours.

Vons, Ralphs, Whole Foods and Sprouts should all be open, especially Thursday morning.

However, if you’re looking to stock up at Costco, Target or Trader Joe’s, you’re likely out of luck. They’re closed for the holiday.

That’s unfortunate for anyone looking to purchase what Finance Buzz found to be the cheapest pre-made Thanksgiving meal, which costs $6.25 per person at Target.

Interestingly, the most expensive pre-made meal is also unavailable. Costco’s meal costs $24.88 per person.

