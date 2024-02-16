Feb. 16—Where would you live if you won the lottery? Turns out Connecticut is a popular choice, according to Lottery 'n Go.

A survey conducted with 3,000 participants posed the following question: If you won a lottery, what kind of property would you invest in?

Turns out, more than a couple destinations in the Nutmeg state made the list. Beachfront homes in Fairfield County landed 23rd, with real estate offerings bringing a blend of coastal living and upscale amenities. The direct access to Long Island shores is a great plus, too. Greenwich made the list as well at 40th, unsurprisingly. Its spread of luxurious homes "often feature private beaches, docks, and stunning views of the water," according to the release. Country estates in Litchfield County and historic mansions in Hartford came in at 47th and 76th, respectively.

Curious about the top ten places lottery-winners would go to live? Here is the top 10:

1. Hawaiian Haven: Resort-Style Villas in Hawaii.

Topping the list is the Big Island of Hawaii, where winners would purchase resort-style villas within the confines of elite communities such as Hualalai and Mauna Kea. These lavish dwellings boast amenities fit for royalty, including access to premier golf courses, private pools, and mesmerizing vistas of the ocean or the island's distinct volcanic topography.

2. Urban Oasis: Penthouses in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Hawaii makes another appearance with its capital city's penthouses ranking second. Honolulu offers a cosmopolitan lifestyle with high-rise luxury penthouses that feature sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean, Diamond Head, and the bustling cityscape, accompanied by the finest modern amenities.

3. Coastal Elegance: Beachfront Homes in Malibu, California.

Third place goes to the quintessential beachfront homes of Malibu, renowned for their breathtaking sea views, direct beach access, and opulent facilities, including expansive terraces and state-of-the-art designs.

4. Timeless Beauty: Historic Homes in Coral Gables, Florida.

Coral Gables is celebrated for its impeccably maintained historic homes, many of which display the intricate designs of Mediterranean Revival architecture, complete with verdant gardens and exquisite interiors.

5. Seaside Serenity: Oceanfront Estates on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

The most popular choice outside the usual triumvirate of states is Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. Here, luxury means oceanfront estates with private beaches, golfing, and picturesque views of the Atlantic.

6. Island Luxury: Waterfront Estates in the Florida Keys.

The allure of the Florida Keys is undeniable for the affluent, with its relaxed yet luxurious waterfront estates that come with their own docks and stunning vistas of the open water.

7. Lakeside Grandeur: Mansions on Tennessee's Lakeshores.

Tennessee's beautiful lakes, such as Percy Priest Lake and Old Hickory Lake, are coveted for their grand lakefront mansions offering private docks and panoramic water views.

8. Southern Charm: Beachfront Homes on St. Simons, Georgia.

Georgia's St. Simons Island ranks eighth, with its luxurious beachfront properties that provide direct access to sandy shores and beautiful ocean views, embodying a tranquil coastal life.

9. Historic Splendor: Homes in Asheville, North Carolina.

Asheville is known for its array of historic homes, especially in areas like Biltmore Forest, featuring stately architecture, expansive grounds, and proximity to landmarks such as the Biltmore Estate.

10. Mountain Retreat: Lakefront Estates in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Completing the top ten are the luxury lakefront estates in Lake Tahoe, situated at the Nevada-California border, offering private lake access and sprawling outdoor areas set against a peaceful mountain backdrop.