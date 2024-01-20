Here’s where you’ll most likely find alligators in SC and how best to avoid being their lunch

Morgan Hart says the place you’re most likely to see an alligator in South Carolina is where you look the hardest.

The alligator project leader for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said alligators are in any sizable body of fresh water below the state’s Fall Line, which runs roughly parallel to U.S. Highway 1.

It’s estimated there are 100,000 alligators in South Carolina, not even close to the 2 million in the state with the most, Louisiana. Wildlife experts there say if you’re in a lake, just assume there are alligators in there with you.

Attacks are rare but then if you’re attacked that means nothing. South Carolina saw an uptick in attacks in 2022, according to the website AZ Animals. Five people were attacked, two died.

In June 2022, an alligator dragged Michael Burstein, 75, into a pond in Myrtle Beach and in August Nancy Becker, 88, slipped into a pond while gardening in her backyard in Sun City and was attacked.

Alligator experts say the reason for the increase in attacks is simple. More people live close to alligator habitats.

Once a dwindling species in South Carolina, alligators have rebounded thanks to being put on the endangered species list. They are so plentiful now, the state sponsors a limited hunting season. Hunters are selected through a lottery for one gator.

South Carolina’s largest lake, Marion, has the most alligators. followed by Moultrie, Hilton Head Island and Charleston, AZ Animals said.

Here’s how to stay out of trouble around alligators:

Never feed them.





Never approach an alligator or a nest. Alligator mothers stay with their eggs and hatchlings for months.





Stay at least 10 feet from the water’s edge.





Keep your pets on a leash. Alligators cannot discern the difference between their normal prey and your beloved Luna (yes that is the most popular female dog name for 2022).





Don’t try to get them out of a road. They move most in spring and summer looking to breed.





Don’t throw things at alligators — it’s illegal and don’t corner them. Regular human activities such as water skiing or canoeing can look threatening to an alligator.





Remember alligators are masters of the ambush. They see you, even if you don’t see them.





If one comes after you, back away slowly. Chances are they will not chase you, but if they do good luck, They can run up to 35 miles per hour.