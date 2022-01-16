🌱Where To Find Local Sparkling Wines + Events For Bookish Folk

Good morning, people of Beaverton! Ash DeMello here with today's Beaverton Daily.

A longtime Oregon politician visited Beaverton on Saturday. Senator Ron Wyden spoke at the Tektronix campus, discussing boosters and blood donations. (KOIN.com) Looking for a spot to snag 'everyday' sparkling wines? So is Michael Alberty of OregonLive. In his quest, Alberty discovered some worthwhile local bubbles, including the 2020 Cooper Hill Sparkling Pinot Noir Rosé, available at Sip D’Vine on Capitol Highway, and the 2019 Proletariat Wine Co. Sparkling Rosé, which you can find at Syndicate. If you're looking for something bookish to do, check out Amy Wang's list of 10 Oregon literary events on OregonLive. The article highlighted a One Book, One Beaverton event, the discussion of "Cold Millions" at the Beaverton City Library that happened on Saturday, January 15. Check out the rest of the One Book, One Beaverton lineup over here. Joe English reports on local companies' response to the Supreme Court ruling regarding vaccine mandates. The CEO of Beaverton-based Plaid Pantry said that the company was prepared for the ruling to go either way. Nike and Columbia Sportswear haven't issued statements about the ruling following both companies' decisions to mandate vaccines for employees. (nbc16.com) Read about the Beaverton boys' latest win against Southridge at OregonLive. Reporter Ryan Clarke characterizes the 42-38 victory as an "ugly win." And the Beavers' coach himself states that "We didn’t play very well, to be honest." Find out the reasons for the lackluster responses in the article.

Today in Beaverton:

Writers' Mill - Cedar Mill Community Library hosts a chance to share inspiration with the local writing community. Registration required for this online event. (1:00 PM - 3:00 PM)

January Houseplant Swap at Cornell Farm at Cornell Farm - Mask up and bring clippings to share with fellow plant parents at the charming nursery. Registration requested. (3:00 PM)

Beaverton Symphony Orchestra's Winter Western Concert - Hear Copeland, Williams, Rossini and more at the Symphony's temporary home, the Village Church. Proof of vaccine required. Tickets start at $10. (3:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Beaverton City Library shares some good news: "By the end of this month, we'll have 50 more minutes of daylight and we'll keep gaining more in the upcoming weeks/months! ☀️😄" (Facebook)

Learn about that tsunami warning that affected the West Coast on Saturday from experts at the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network via Twitter.

