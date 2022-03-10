Where are the lowest El Paso gas prices? Here's an updated list

As gas prices rise, use this tracker from Gas Buddy to see where the cheapest gas prices are around El Paso, Texas.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in El Paso as of Thursday is $4.20. That's the highest amount ever recorded in El Paso, according to AAA.

One year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas was $2.74, according to Gas Buddy.

One of the main components of the rising costs is the invasion of Ukraine by Russian armed forces.

Cheap gasoline in El Paso include Sam's and Costco

