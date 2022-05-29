‘Where he at’: Man arrested after altercation, chase with one leads to shots fired

A man is behind bars on various charges after having a “beef” with a man and firing several shots at the victim and his family.

Richard “Rambo” Erby, 27, is charged with several items including attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated burglary and reckless endangerment, records show.

On March 20, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded at about 1:30 p.m to an aggravated assault in the 1300 block of Gaither Avenue.

The victim said he was in the backyard when he saw a man that goes by “Rambo” exiting the rear door of the house behind him holding an assault rifle, reports said.

Rambo, identified as Erby, allegedly pointed the assault rifle at the victim, firing several shots at him. The victim then ran for safety across the street and lost sight of Erby.

According to an affidavit, a second victim, the first victim’s brother, said that he and their mother were standing in the hallway when they heard several shots from outside the house.

A few minutes later, Erby entered the front door of the home yelling “where he at,” the affidavit said.

Erby pointed the assault rifle at the second victim’s head and allegedly fired one shot. The suspect continued to fire his weapon and bullets struck the mother’s backside two times.

According to reports, the first victim said that he and Erby had been “beefing” because Erby sold a stolen car to him.

The mother was taken to Regional One and the other victims had no injuries, the report said.

The investigation revealed that Erby has previous encounters with the police and other reports on file, officials said.

Investigators spoke with the mother and she gave a video account of the incident describing the facts to be true, the affidavit said.

The mother positively identified Erby in a six-person lineup as the person responsible for shooting her.

According to reports, Erby had pleaded guilty in October 2016 to robbery.

He is due in court on May 31 and his bond is $4 million.



