Where are marijuana dispensaries in Northeast Ohio?
[In the player above, watch related FOX 8 News coverage on a proposal to allow local governments to ban recreational marijuana use.]
(WJW) — Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Ohio on Dec. 7, when the state’s new adult-use cannabis law takes effect.
After that, the newly created Division of Cannabis Control is expected to be licensing eligible dispensaries over the following nine months — so it likely won’t be ready for sale until well into 2024.
But you’re probably living near a location where it could be sold.
Taco Bell has brought back one of its most beloved items
Under the state’s adult-use cannabis act, Ohio medical marijuana dispensaries that have a certificate of operation or a medical provisional license are expected to automatically receive a license to dispense marijuana to adults ages 21 and older.
There are more than 100 active medical marijuana dispensaries in Ohio, according to Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Control Program, including 33 in Northeast Ohio:
Ashtabula County
Italian Herbs, 2712 W. Prospect Road, Ashtabula
Columbiana County
FRX Health, 1865 Dresden Ave., East Liverpool
Cuyahoga County
The Botanist, 3865 Lakeside Ave. E, Cleveland
The Landing Dispensary, 1978 W. 3rd St., Cleveland
Rise, 1222 Prospect Ave. E, Cleveland
Shangri-La Dispensary, 4618 Saint Clair Ave., Cleveland
Amplify, 1782 Coventry Road, Cleveland Heights
Good River Wellness, 27101 Euclid Ave., Euclid
Nectar Medical Cannabis, 21100 Saint Clair Ave., Euclid
Terrasana Labs, 10500 Antenucci Road Suite 200, Garfield Heights
Rise, 18607 Detroit Ave., Lakewood
Rise, 11818 Madison Ave., Lakewood
Ayr Dispensary, 27900 Chagrin Blvd. Suites 900B&C, Woodmere
Lake County
Bloom Medicinals, 382 Blackbrook Road, Painesville
Insa, 27751 Chardon Road, Willoughby Hills
The Botanist, 30133 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe
Lorain County
BAM Cannabis, 709 Sugar Lane, Elyria
Rise, 1920 Cooper Foster Park Road W., Lorain
The Citizen by Klutch, 5152 Grove Ave., Lorain
Mahoning County
Green Leaf Therapy, 93 S. Bridge St., Struthers
Leaf Relief, 4323 Market St., Youngstown
Portage County
Bliss Ohio, 331 E. Main St., Kent
Supergood, 554 N. Chestnut St., Ravenna
Repeal and replace: How could Ohio’s marijuana laws change?
Stark County
The Citizen by Klutch, 401 Cherry Ave. NE, Canton
ZenLeaf Canton, 3224 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton
The Botanist, 3840 Greentree Ave. SW, Canton
The Green Goat Dispensary, 4016 Greentree Ave. SW, Canton
Summit County
Bloom Medicinals, 737 E. North St., Akron
Culture Cannabis Club, 1568 E. Archwood Ave., Akron
Curaleaf, 1220 Buchholzer Blvd. Suites C&D, Cuyahoga Falls
Trumbull County
gLeaf Medical Cannabis, 2932 Youngstown Road SE, Warren
Tuscarawas County
Ratio, 1145 W. High Ave., New Philadelphia
See the full list of active Ohio dispensaries on the Medical Marijuana Control Program website.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.