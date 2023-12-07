Where are marijuana dispensaries in Northeast Ohio?

[In the player above, watch related FOX 8 News coverage on a proposal to allow local governments to ban recreational marijuana use.]

(WJW) — Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Ohio on Dec. 7, when the state’s new adult-use cannabis law takes effect.

After that, the newly created Division of Cannabis Control is expected to be licensing eligible dispensaries over the following nine months — so it likely won’t be ready for sale until well into 2024.

But you’re probably living near a location where it could be sold.

Under the state’s adult-use cannabis act, Ohio medical marijuana dispensaries that have a certificate of operation or a medical provisional license are expected to automatically receive a license to dispense marijuana to adults ages 21 and older.

There are more than 100 active medical marijuana dispensaries in Ohio, according to Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Control Program, including 33 in Northeast Ohio:

Ashtabula County

Italian Herbs, 2712 W. Prospect Road, Ashtabula

Columbiana County

FRX Health, 1865 Dresden Ave., East Liverpool

Cuyahoga County

The Botanist, 3865 Lakeside Ave. E, Cleveland

The Landing Dispensary, 1978 W. 3rd St., Cleveland

Rise, 1222 Prospect Ave. E, Cleveland

Shangri-La Dispensary, 4618 Saint Clair Ave., Cleveland

Amplify, 1782 Coventry Road, Cleveland Heights

Good River Wellness, 27101 Euclid Ave., Euclid

Nectar Medical Cannabis, 21100 Saint Clair Ave., Euclid

Terrasana Labs, 10500 Antenucci Road Suite 200, Garfield Heights

Rise, 18607 Detroit Ave., Lakewood

Rise, 11818 Madison Ave., Lakewood

Ayr Dispensary, 27900 Chagrin Blvd. Suites 900B&C, Woodmere

Lake County

Bloom Medicinals, 382 Blackbrook Road, Painesville

Insa, 27751 Chardon Road, Willoughby Hills

The Botanist, 30133 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe

Lorain County

BAM Cannabis, 709 Sugar Lane, Elyria

Rise, 1920 Cooper Foster Park Road W., Lorain

The Citizen by Klutch, 5152 Grove Ave., Lorain

Mahoning County

Green Leaf Therapy, 93 S. Bridge St., Struthers

Leaf Relief, 4323 Market St., Youngstown

Portage County

Bliss Ohio, 331 E. Main St., Kent

Supergood, 554 N. Chestnut St., Ravenna

Stark County

The Citizen by Klutch, 401 Cherry Ave. NE, Canton

ZenLeaf Canton, 3224 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton

The Botanist, 3840 Greentree Ave. SW, Canton

The Green Goat Dispensary, 4016 Greentree Ave. SW, Canton

Summit County

Bloom Medicinals, 737 E. North St., Akron

Culture Cannabis Club, 1568 E. Archwood Ave., Akron

Curaleaf, 1220 Buchholzer Blvd. Suites C&D, Cuyahoga Falls

Trumbull County

gLeaf Medical Cannabis, 2932 Youngstown Road SE, Warren

Tuscarawas County

Ratio, 1145 W. High Ave., New Philadelphia

See the full list of active Ohio dispensaries on the Medical Marijuana Control Program website.

