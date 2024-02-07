Where to get a meal for under $15 in Cincinnati: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing

We rounded up 5 great filling meals for under $15 in Cincinnati.

Happy Wednesday, Cincinnati! David Wysong, trending news editor, here.

If you're like me, you love trying new food at local restaurants. But menu prices keep getting higher and higher. So as a dad of two, I can't afford to eat out all the time.

That's what helped spark the idea for our dining series, Affordable Eats. My colleagues and I wanted to find delicious meals around Cincinnati that wouldn't break the bank. We did our first installment last year with a spending limit of $20, but we took it another step this time around, only buying meals that cost $15 or less.

From a delicious barbecue sandwich to goetta mac and cheese, make your lunch and dinner plans now. Click or tap here to dig in.

What else you need to know Wednesday, Feb. 7

🌤️ Weather: High of 56. Partly sunny and mild.

💵 Woman and her dad lied to get almost $350,000 in COVID-19 relief loans.

🏀 Xavier forward Jerome Hunter suffers torn Achilles, plans to return next season.

❤️ These Ohio haunted houses are opening for Valentine's Day-themed tours.

🏥 Cincinnati Children's expands its trauma-informed care training to city's rec center staff.

Today's Top Stories

• Toby Keith in Cincinnati, from the bar at The Banks to his Riverbend shows

Cincinnati police are investigating an assault on East Fifth Street on Jan. 24.

• An 'all-in issue': Downtown attacks prompt response from police and volunteers

BodyArmor Sports Drink, owned by Coca-Cola, unveiled their first-ever Super Bowl commercial ‘Field of Fake’, on Monday featuring Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

• Watch: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow pokes fun at AI in new 2024 Super Bowl ad

Officials said the risk of contracting measles is low from a possible exposure at CVG. What are the symptoms?

• Possible measles exposure reported at CVG. Risk is low; here's what to look for

Union commissioners decided an Aldi on the site of a proposed high-end entertainment district would "open the floodgate" for other big box stores.

• Commissioners kill plan for proposed Aldi at Union Promenade

