Where’s Melania? Donald Trump says wife will join campaign trail ‘pretty soon’

As Donald Trump travels the country for court dates and campaign stops, making a bid to return to the office he was voted out of in 2020 (in an election he’s accused of illegally trying to overturn), his wife has been notably absent — leaving many to wonder, “Where’s Melania?”

When newly minted “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker asked the former president if “we’ll see (Melania) on the trail soon,” Trump was vague in his response.

“Yeah. Pretty soon,” he replied in an interview airing Sunday. “When it’s appropriate, but pretty soon.”

Trump told “Meet the Press” that the former first lady has been busy taking care of the couple’s 17-year-old son in recent months. He also claimed he likes to keep her away from the “nasty and mean” world of politics.

“She’s a private person, a great person, a very confident person,” he said of his wife of 18 years. “And she loves our country very much.”

Presidential candidates typically campaign with their spouses by their side. But the Trumps’ largely guarded personal relationship is coming into sharper focus as the 77-year-old politician faces multiple criminal indictments that could land him in prison.

A banner asking “Where’s Melania?” flew over Iowa when Trump was there last weekend.

One of Melania Trump’s more notable travels with her husband came in June 2018, when she accompanied him to Andrews Air Force Base wearing a jacket with the text “I really don’t care, do U?” written on the back. The fashion choice — which she said was a message to the media — came while news of her husband’s alleged coverup of a 2006 affair with a porn star was splashed across headlines nationwide.

Melania has also famously avoided holding Trump’s hand in public on more than one occasion.

Despite keeping a low-profile while serving as first lady, the Slovenian immigrant launched a “Be Best” initiative intended to combat bullying during her husband’s time in the White House.

