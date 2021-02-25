When and where will millions of mosquitoes be released? Here are details for Florida Keys

David Goodhue
·2 min read

By April, millions of genetically modified mosquitoes could begin to be released in dozens of areas up and down the Florida Keys in an unconventional and controversial experiment to reduce or eliminate an invasive species of bug responsible for the transmittal of deadly diseases like zika, dengue fever and chikungunya.

The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District announced this week a wide and vague planned range of deployment for the lab-designed mosquitoes — neighborhoods from mile marker 10 to 93.

The trial is being conducted by British biotech company Oxitec. It’s a method approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the state of Florida, and the mosquito control district’s five-member board, to try to eradicate or significantly reduce the local population of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

Despite the multi-agency approval, many Keys residents oppose the project. A group of about 20 people protested the trial Sunday outside the Murray Nelson Government and Cultural Arts Center in Key Largo.

Among their stated concerns were potential unintended consequences of introducing a genetically altered species into the local environment and Oxitec’s track record conducting similar trials in other countries.

“Our community is about to be experimented on with a man-made species that numerous recognized experts in genetic engineering have objected to,” Barry Wray, executive director of the local conservation group, the Florida Keys Environmental Coalition, said Wednesday.

Oxitec, however, contends trials of its genetically modified mosquitoes in countries like Brazil, the Cayman Islands and Panama have shown the company’s technology proved successful in reducing Aedes agypti mosquitoes while causing no harm to the flora or fauna of those places.

“This is not a trial of an unknown technology; it’s a demonstration in the United States of a technology that has already been shown elsewhere to be safe and effective,” Ross Bethell, Oxitec spokesman, said in an email Wednesday.

Jessie Moreno and Robert Cartwright hold signs during a protest outside the Murray Nelson Government and Cultural Arts Center in Key Largo Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The protest was over a plan by a British biotech company to release millions of genetically modified mosquitoes within the Florida Keys in an effort to combat the invasive Aedes aegypti species.
Jessie Moreno and Robert Cartwright hold signs during a protest outside the Murray Nelson Government and Cultural Arts Center in Key Largo Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The protest was over a plan by a British biotech company to release millions of genetically modified mosquitoes within the Florida Keys in an effort to combat the invasive Aedes aegypti species.

The plan is to place 130 boxes full of millions of genetically altered male eggs throughout the trial areas. Water will be added, and the male bugs will fly among the local population and mate with the females.

A “death mechanism” designed into the mosquitoes is meant to ensure no viable female offspring will result from the mating, according to Oxitec. The male offspring will pass on the “self-limiting gene” to half of their offspring. Female mosquitoes are the only ones that bite and feed off humans.

Chad Huff, spokesman for the mosquito control district said about 130 boxes will be placed in the yards of Keys resident volunteers throughout the course of the project, which is expected to last about 28 weeks.

The trial will begin “no earlier than April,” Huff said.

Recommended Stories

  • Report on sex trafficking in Canada reveals a surprising demographic

    A new report that looks at the human trafficking transportation corridors throughout the country also reveals that Canadian women are most commonly the victims.

  • State OKs Nestlé plan to tap 1 million gallons a day from Florida spring for bottled water

    LIVE OAK — In the face of stark opposition from environmentalists, a state water board on Tuesday unanimously approved “with protest” Nestlé’s bid to pump one million gallons daily for its bottled water business from one of the treasured natural springs along the Santa Fe River in north-central Florida.

  • State GOP leaders are eagerly carrying out Trump's political revenge tour

    President Trump didn't have to punish his critics in Congress — his allies back in the states instantly and eagerly did the dirty work. Why it matters: Virtually every Republican who supported impeachment was censured back home, or threatened with a primary challenge. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Today through Sunday, many will make the trek to a sold-out CPAC ("America Uncanceled") in Orlando to kiss the ring — and trash the "traitors."We're quickly seeing that Trump's true power source is in the states, powered by 2020 success.Republicans picked up 14 House seats, including a dozen they lost two years earlier. They need +6 in 2022.In 2021, Republicans will have full control of the legislative and executive branches in 24 states. Democrats will have full control of the legislative and executive branch in 15 states."Republicans hold total control of redistricting in 18 states, including Florida, North Carolina and Texas, which are growing in population and expected to gain seats after the 2020 census is tabulated," the N.Y. Times reports (subscription). "Some election experts believe the G.O.P. could retake the House in 2022 based solely on gains from newly drawn districts."Democrats targeted nine states to flip control and failed in all.The bottom line: Look at how the state parties are censuring anti-Trumpers. In the eyes of the base, the party thrived under Trump — and see anti-Trumpers as the reason the GOP didn't do even better. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Deadly car crash in the Florida Keys closes 3 schools and shuts down Overseas Highway

    A fatal car crash in the Florida Keys on Tuesday morning knocked down power lines, caused traffic delays on U.S. 1 — the only major road traveling through the 120-mile island chain — and forced officials to shut down three schools for the day.

  • These civilians hunt child predators. Expert warns they're 'playing with fire.'

    The arrest of an Indiana teacher shines a light on the state's online, citizen-run predator hunting groups.

  • Crash on 18-Mile Stretch slows afternoon traffic out of the Florida Keys

    Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon on the Miami-Dade County side of the 18-Mile Stretch of U.S. 1.

  • Luann De Lesseps’ Clay-Covered Nude Photo Has the Internet Confused

    Luann de Lesseps’ took to her social media to share a nude photo of herself covered in yellow clay while on a beach vacation. Keep scrolling to see the snapshot sparking confusion.

  • Matthew Judon threatens to leak photos of a reporter in a strip club

    Most NFL stories have similar content, structure, flow. Some don’t. This is one of them. Via Andrew Bucholtz of AwfulAnnouncing.com, Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon has taken issue with the reporting of Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. Judon’s ire has manifested itself in a specific and pointed threat. Judon vowed on social media to take specific action [more]

  • Watch A Nissan 350Z Bring A Cadillac Dealership To Its Knees

    Oh the horror!

  • TikTokers are using a 19th century technique to make tons of money: 'You have to believe'

    After a year of living pretty much the same life every day in social isolation, maybe it's time to give manifestation a try.

  • AccuWeather Just Released Its Spring Forecast and It's Probably Not What You'd Hoped

    It sounds like winter is here to stay. This is not good news for my beloved redbuds. 😱😭

  • Largest volcano in Europe erupts, spews lava 3,280 feet high

    Mount Etna, the largest volcano in Europe, has been ramping up activity in February — and now it's erupting.

  • Soldier admits fraud after taking older brother's DNA paternity test

    A soldier has admitted fraud after taking his older brother’s DNA paternity test so that he could avoid paying child maintenance, Leicester Crown Court hears. Army private Samuel Robinson, and his elder brother, Christian Robinson, admitted jointly committing fraud by false representation at court earlier this week. Christian Robinson, 26, had persuaded his younger brother, now 20, to take his DNA paternity test for him so that he could avoid paying his child maintenance fees after the child’s mother made an application naming him as the father. The ruse backfired when the DNA results came back to show that the man who took the test was not the father but was closely related to the baby. The child’s mother queried the results and recognised Christian’s younger brother, then 17, in a picture shown to her of the man who went into the doctor's surgery for the test. Both brothers were spared jail sentences for the offence, with Christian given an 18-month suspended sentence for two years and brother Samuel a six-month conditional discharge. The court heard that Christian had been in a relationship with the woman when she became pregnant in 2017 but they split up just before the birth in January 2018. Prosecutor Priya Bakshi told the court that the scam could have cost the baby's mother more than £60,000 in maintenance. The court heard that Samuel was now a Lance-Corporal and that his 'promising army career' hung in the balance. Judge Timothy Spencer QC told Samuel: "I'm told by your troop commander you are an exceptional soldier and I'm going to pass an exceptional sentence in your case. "You were placed in an invidious position by an elder brother, who you no doubt looked up to, asking for a brotherly favour." He added: "This country needs exceptional soldiers like you and this offence is nowhere near the scale where the army should consider damaging your career. "It is their decision, but I appeal to them to allow you to continue." To Christian, Judge Spencer said: "I'm satisfied your remorse and shame are wholly genuine."

  • 'Home Improvement' star Zachery Ty Bryan convicted on two counts in domestic violence case

    "Home Improvement" actor Zachery Ty Bryan was convicted Tuesday on counts of menacing and assault in the fourth degree.

  • Punky Brewster Is Just the Latest Proof That Today's Kids Deserve Better Than ‘80s and ‘90s Reboots

    Seriously, who is Peacock's new 'Punky Brewster' even for?

  • New tool helps women who suffer from heavy menstrual cycles

    Kristyn Watkins got her first menstrual cycle when she was 10 years old and then suffered from what she describes as debilitating, heavy periods for nearly the next three decades. Watkins said her mother had experienced the same complications, as had Watkins's grandmother, whom she said underwent a hysterectomy at age 32 because of her excessive bleeding. Watkins lived with her heavy periods -- which would often force her to stay home or stay near a restroom -- without knowing any better or having any relief until the age of 33, when she gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Georgia.

  • Was Tiger Woods' SUV safe? Genesis GV80 involved in car accident calls attention to brand

    The safety of the little-known Genesis luxury car brand was thrust into the spotlight after Tiger Woods crashed a Genesis GV80 in the L.A. area.

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger called out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for hanging a sign declaring binary gender across the hall from a lawmaker with a trans daughter

    Greene and Rep. Marie Newman were sparring over the Equality Act, which would ban discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation.

  • Watch The Adorable Moment 3 Penguins Left Their Aquarium To Play In The Snow

    This is the feel-good video we needed.

  • Parents of child who died of Covid share the warning signs of the virus in kids

    Parents of Gigi Morse, 6, say she seemed fine except for a few unusual ailments.