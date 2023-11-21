Here’s where the most expensive northern Beaufort County real estate sales were in October

The Hilton Head area real estate market gets a lot of attention, but by the numbers so should the northern part of the county.

The median prices of homes sold through the Beaufort Jasper County Realtors are rising higher than those sold through the Hilton Head Area Realtors, according to their most recent market reports.

Those sold through the Beaufort-Jasper County Realtors were up 8.5% from $360,170 in October of last year to $390,940 in October of this year. Those sold through the Hilton Head Area Realtors were still up but by 2.6 fewer percentage points, at 5.9% higher.

Condos saw the largest median price gain from the same period. Prices increased 17.6% from $272,000 to $320,000. Properties that cost $150,000 and below sold the quickest and were on the market for 58 days on average. Homes $750,000 to $1 million sold the slowest and were on the market for 120 days on average.

Beaufort County Realtors still broker some sales in Hilton Head and north of the Broad River, which is why their most expensive median home sales show a Hilton Head zip code as the most expensive.

Their market reports include the most comprehensive data for northern Beaufort County and Jasper County. The data is broken down by ZIP code.

The zipcodes with the most expensive median home sale prices and their identifying areas were:

29928 (South-side of Hilton Head) — $1,050,000

29920 (Saint Helena Island, Fripp Island, Dataw Island, Fort Fremont, Frogmore) — $660,000

29909 (Bluffton, Okatie, Hardeeville) — $485,000

29907 (City of Beaufort, Lady’s Island, Attaway, Yacht Club Estates, Wilkins, Academy Estates, Ashdale) — $450,000

29910 (Bluffton, Pritchardville)— $415,000

The zipcodes with the most homes sold and their identifying areas were:

29906 (City of Beaufort, Port Royal, Shell Point, Burton, Laurel Bay)— 38

29902 (City of Beaufort, Port Royal, Burton)— 33

29909 (Bluffton, Okatie, Hardeeville) — 29

29907 (City of Beaufort, Lady’s Island, Attaway, Yacht Club Estates, Wilkins, Academy Estates, Ashdale)— 27

29920 (Saint Helena Island, Fripp Island, Dataw Island, Fort Fremont, Frogmore) — 23

THE BEAUFORT-JASPER COUNTY ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS