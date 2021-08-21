Where are the most people declining COVID-19 vaccines? See how your stare ranks.

Recent surges of the delta variant in much of the United States are attributable part to vaccine hesitancy.

According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 25,900,000 Americans — or 10.4% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.

The share of eligible residents who will likely decline vaccination varies considerably nationwide, from as many as 25.2% of the adult population to as little as 3.7%, depending on the state. States where the largest shares of adults are open to taking the vaccine are concentrated in the Northeast.

Many Americans who have yet to be vaccinated cite one of three reasons: either they are concerned about possible side effects, or they want to wait to see if it is safe, or it is difficult for them to obtain a vaccination. Others cite different reasons.

Nationwide, 16,300,000 people, 6.5% of the adult population, do not trust the COVID-19 vaccines, and another 6,980,000, or 2.8%, do not think COVID-19 is a big threat. Additionally, 13,800,000 American adults, or 5.5% of the 18 and older population, have not been vaccinated because they do not trust the government.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 36,547,639 confirmed cases of the virus and a total of 616,711 Americans have died as a result.

Tracking COVID-19 vaccine distribution: How many people have been vaccinated in the US?

So far, 169,592,873 Americans — or 51.1% of the total population — have received the full course of vaccinations necessary to protect against COVID-19, according to the CDC.

All survey data used in this story was published by the Census on Aug. 11, 2021. All data related to COVID-19 infections, fatalities, and vaccinations is current as of Aug. 18, 2021.

Alabama

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 571,144 (15.4% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 1,752,243 (35.8% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 12,989 per 100,000 people (total: 634,897)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 241 per 100,000 people (total: 11,798)

Alaska

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 53,237 (10.1% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 339,304 (46.0% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 10,352 per 100,000 people (total: 76,343)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 54 per 100,000 people (total: 395)

Arizona

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 817,762 (14.6% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 3,393,771 (47.3% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 13,462 per 100,000 people (total: 965,462)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 257 per 100,000 people (total: 18,464)

Arkansas

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 385,012 (17.1% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 1,177,462 (39.1% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 13,929 per 100,000 people (total: 419,807)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 215 per 100,000 people (total: 6,467)

California

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 1,791,009 (6.0% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 21,515,794 (54.4% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 10,593 per 100,000 people (total: 4,190,238)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 162 per 100,000 people (total: 64,183)

Colorado

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 398,094 (8.9% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 3,208,698 (56.3% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 10,351 per 100,000 people (total: 589,526)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 123 per 100,000 people (total: 7,032)

Connecticut

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 164,103 (6.0% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 2,305,801 (64.5% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 10,128 per 100,000 people (total: 361,836)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 233 per 100,000 people (total: 8,307)

Delaware

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 72,230 (9.6% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 525,774 (54.4% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 11,837 per 100,000 people (total: 114,486)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 190 per 100,000 people (total: 1,838)

Florida

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 1,439,793 (8.4% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 10,891,932 (51.1% of population)

|> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 13,772 per 100,000 people (total: 2,933,429)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 193 per 100,000 people (total: 41,123)

Georgia

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 1,229,342 (15.5% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 4,219,519 (40.1% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 11,908 per 100,000 people (total: 1,252,615)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 209 per 100,000 people (total: 21,978)

Hawaii

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 120,646 (11.2% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 769,776 (54.2% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 3,464 per 100,000 people (total: 49,205)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 39 per 100,000 people (total: 549)

Idaho

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 277,313 (20.6% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 682,641 (38.9% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 11,860 per 100,000 people (total: 208,054)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 128 per 100,000 people (total: 2,245)

Illinois

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 751,484 (7.9% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 6,331,421 (49.7% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 11,441 per 100,000 people (total: 1,457,687)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 205 per 100,000 people (total: 26,092)

Indiana

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 801,735 (16.0% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 3,046,824 (45.5% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 11,906 per 100,000 people (total: 796,733)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 211 per 100,000 people (total: 14,128)

Iowa

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 291,635 (12.4% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 1,597,631 (50.6% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 12,332 per 100,000 people (total: 389,223)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 197 per 100,000 people (total: 6,210)

Kansas

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 283,714 (13.3% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 1,359,545 (46.7% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 11,950 per 100,000 people (total: 347,928)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 185 per 100,000 people (total: 5,385)

Kentucky

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 426,705 (12.8% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 2,098,852 (47.0% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 11,463 per 100,000 people (total: 512,224)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 166 per 100,000 people (total: 7,426)

Louisiana

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 506,136 (14.7% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 1,809,030 (38.8% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 13,193 per 100,000 people (total: 614,776)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 247 per 100,000 people (total: 11,519)

Maine

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 97,086 (9.1% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 871,119 (65.1% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 5,418 per 100,000 people (total: 72,521)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 68 per 100,000 people (total: 904)

Maryland

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 253,597 (5.5% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 3,639,995 (60.2% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 7,943 per 100,000 people (total: 479,952)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 164 per 100,000 people (total: 9,891)

Massachusetts

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 199,156 (3.7% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 4,477,428 (64.9% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 10,641 per 100,000 people (total: 734,486)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 263 per 100,000 people (total: 18,142)

Michigan

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 804,926 (10.5% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 4,961,550 (49.6% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 10,291 per 100,000 people (total: 1,028,630)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 213 per 100,000 people (total: 21,284)

Minnesota

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 344,222 (8.1% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 3,088,679 (55.0% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 11,136 per 100,000 people (total: 624,851)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 139 per 100,000 people (total: 7,822)

Mississippi

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 334,831 (15.3% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 1,078,447 (36.1% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 12,762 per 100,000 people (total: 381,147)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 260 per 100,000 people (total: 7,761)

Missouri

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 554,065 (12.0% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 2,655,735 (43.3% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 11,791 per 100,000 people (total: 722,399)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 164 per 100,000 people (total: 10,028)

Montana

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 128,434 (15.6% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 482,673 (45.4% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 11,283 per 100,000 people (total: 119,864)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 163 per 100,000 people (total: 1,730)

Nebraska

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 157,420 (11.1% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 979,397 (50.8% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 12,046 per 100,000 people (total: 232,399)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 118 per 100,000 people (total: 2,285)

Nevada

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 302,823 (12.6% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 1,421,176 (46.8% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 12,231 per 100,000 people (total: 371,126)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 203 per 100,000 people (total: 6,160)

New Hampshire

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 86,070 (8.0% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 802,539 (59.2% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 7,586 per 100,000 people (total: 102,901)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 103 per 100,000 people (total: 1,395)

New Jersey

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 382,866 (5.6% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 5,322,325 (59.7% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 11,909 per 100,000 people (total: 1,060,934)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 300 per 100,000 people (total: 26,695)

New Mexico

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 147,141 (9.3% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 1,225,742 (58.5% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 10,431 per 100,000 people (total: 218,569)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 212 per 100,000 people (total: 4,446)

New York

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 996,249 (6.7% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 11,407,971 (58.4% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 11,288 per 100,000 people (total: 2,205,948)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 275 per 100,000 people (total: 53,750)

North Carolina

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 1,052,697 (13.1% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 4,714,373 (45.4% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 10,665 per 100,000 people (total: 1,107,414)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 133 per 100,000 people (total: 13,826)

North Dakota

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 100,203 (17.9% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 311,213 (40.9% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 14,910 per 100,000 people (total: 113,330)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 203 per 100,000 people (total: 1,545)

Ohio

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 1,201,595 (13.6% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 5,547,295 (47.5% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 9,921 per 100,000 people (total: 1,159,759)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 176 per 100,000 people (total: 20,614)

Oklahoma

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 358,662 (12.3% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 1,654,529 (42.0% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 12,904 per 100,000 people (total: 508,834)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 194 per 100,000 people (total: 7,638)

Oregon

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 264,459 (8.0% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 2,396,559 (57.2% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 5,690 per 100,000 people (total: 238,463)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 70 per 100,000 people (total: 2,935)

Pennsylvania

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 944,646 (9.7% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 6,890,439 (53.8% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 9,764 per 100,000 people (total: 1,250,519)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 218 per 100,000 people (total: 27,966)

Rhode Island

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 51,089 (6.2% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 669,386 (63.3% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 14,905 per 100,000 people (total: 157,589)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 260 per 100,000 people (total: 2,744)

South Carolina

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 799,619 (20.1% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 2,155,542 (42.4% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 12,906 per 100,000 people (total: 656,141)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 198 per 100,000 people (total: 10,051)

South Dakota

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 115,999 (18.0% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 425,310 (48.2% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 14,366 per 100,000 people (total: 126,746)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 233 per 100,000 people (total: 2,052)

Tennessee

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 960,630 (18.4% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 2,754,788 (40.7% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 13,903 per 100,000 people (total: 941,261)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 191 per 100,000 people (total: 12,941)

Texas

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 2,708,915 (12.7% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 13,208,896 (46.0% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 11,581 per 100,000 people (total: 3,323,973)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 185 per 100,000 people (total: 53,091)

Utah

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 249,355 (10.9% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 1,482,029 (46.9% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 14,058 per 100,000 people (total: 444,385)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 80 per 100,000 people (total: 2,525)

Vermont

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 37,181 (7.7% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 418,883 (66.9% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 3,877 per 100,000 people (total: 24,280)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 41 per 100,000 people (total: 256)

Virginia

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 637,141 (9.8% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 4,772,914 (56.0% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 8,455 per 100,000 people (total: 720,128)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 136 per 100,000 people (total: 11,615)

Washington

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 405,653 (6.9% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 4,489,424 (59.6% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 6,732 per 100,000 people (total: 507,294)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 83 per 100,000 people (total: 6,239)

West Virginia

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 198,708 (14.4% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 705,215 (39.1% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 9,525 per 100,000 people (total: 171,997)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 165 per 100,000 people (total: 2,976)

Wisconsin

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 492,868 (11.1% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 3,071,453 (52.8% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 12,124 per 100,000 people (total: 704,857)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 143 per 100,000 people (total: 8,322)

Wyoming

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 109,242 (25.2% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 217,833 (37.7% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 11,817 per 100,000 people (total: 68,272)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 137 per 100,000 people (total: 793)

