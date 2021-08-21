Where are the most people declining COVID-19 vaccines? See how your stare ranks.

Samuel Stebbins
·16 min read

Recent surges of the delta variant in much of the United States are attributable part to vaccine hesitancy.

According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 25,900,000 Americans — or 10.4% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.

The share of eligible residents who will likely decline vaccination varies considerably nationwide, from as many as 25.2% of the adult population to as little as 3.7%, depending on the state. States where the largest shares of adults are open to taking the vaccine are concentrated in the Northeast.

Many Americans who have yet to be vaccinated cite one of three reasons: either they are concerned about possible side effects, or they want to wait to see if it is safe, or it is difficult for them to obtain a vaccination. Others cite different reasons.

Nationwide, 16,300,000 people, 6.5% of the adult population, do not trust the COVID-19 vaccines, and another 6,980,000, or 2.8%, do not think COVID-19 is a big threat. Additionally, 13,800,000 American adults, or 5.5% of the 18 and older population, have not been vaccinated because they do not trust the government.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 36,547,639 confirmed cases of the virus and a total of 616,711 Americans have died as a result.

Tracking COVID-19 vaccine distribution: How many people have been vaccinated in the US?

So far, 169,592,873 Americans — or 51.1% of the total population — have received the full course of vaccinations necessary to protect against COVID-19, according to the CDC.

All survey data used in this story was published by the Census on Aug. 11, 2021. All data related to COVID-19 infections, fatalities, and vaccinations is current as of Aug. 18, 2021.

Alabama

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 571,144 (15.4% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 1,752,243 (35.8% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 12,989 per 100,000 people (total: 634,897)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 241 per 100,000 people (total: 11,798)

Alaska

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 53,237 (10.1% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 339,304 (46.0% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 10,352 per 100,000 people (total: 76,343)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 54 per 100,000 people (total: 395)

Arizona

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 817,762 (14.6% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 3,393,771 (47.3% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 13,462 per 100,000 people (total: 965,462)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 257 per 100,000 people (total: 18,464)

Arkansas

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 385,012 (17.1% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 1,177,462 (39.1% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 13,929 per 100,000 people (total: 419,807)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 215 per 100,000 people (total: 6,467)

California

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 1,791,009 (6.0% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 21,515,794 (54.4% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 10,593 per 100,000 people (total: 4,190,238)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 162 per 100,000 people (total: 64,183)

Colorado

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 398,094 (8.9% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 3,208,698 (56.3% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 10,351 per 100,000 people (total: 589,526)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 123 per 100,000 people (total: 7,032)

Connecticut

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 164,103 (6.0% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 2,305,801 (64.5% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 10,128 per 100,000 people (total: 361,836)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 233 per 100,000 people (total: 8,307)

Delaware

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 72,230 (9.6% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 525,774 (54.4% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 11,837 per 100,000 people (total: 114,486)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 190 per 100,000 people (total: 1,838)

Florida

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 1,439,793 (8.4% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 10,891,932 (51.1% of population)

|> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 13,772 per 100,000 people (total: 2,933,429)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 193 per 100,000 people (total: 41,123)

Georgia

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 1,229,342 (15.5% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 4,219,519 (40.1% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 11,908 per 100,000 people (total: 1,252,615)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 209 per 100,000 people (total: 21,978)

Hawaii

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 120,646 (11.2% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 769,776 (54.2% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 3,464 per 100,000 people (total: 49,205)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 39 per 100,000 people (total: 549)

Idaho

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 277,313 (20.6% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 682,641 (38.9% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 11,860 per 100,000 people (total: 208,054)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 128 per 100,000 people (total: 2,245)

Illinois

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 751,484 (7.9% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 6,331,421 (49.7% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 11,441 per 100,000 people (total: 1,457,687)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 205 per 100,000 people (total: 26,092)

Indiana

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 801,735 (16.0% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 3,046,824 (45.5% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 11,906 per 100,000 people (total: 796,733)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 211 per 100,000 people (total: 14,128)

Iowa

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 291,635 (12.4% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 1,597,631 (50.6% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 12,332 per 100,000 people (total: 389,223)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 197 per 100,000 people (total: 6,210)

Kansas

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 283,714 (13.3% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 1,359,545 (46.7% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 11,950 per 100,000 people (total: 347,928)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 185 per 100,000 people (total: 5,385)

Kentucky

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 426,705 (12.8% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 2,098,852 (47.0% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 11,463 per 100,000 people (total: 512,224)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 166 per 100,000 people (total: 7,426)

Louisiana

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 506,136 (14.7% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 1,809,030 (38.8% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 13,193 per 100,000 people (total: 614,776)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 247 per 100,000 people (total: 11,519)

Maine

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 97,086 (9.1% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 871,119 (65.1% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 5,418 per 100,000 people (total: 72,521)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 68 per 100,000 people (total: 904)

Maryland

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 253,597 (5.5% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 3,639,995 (60.2% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 7,943 per 100,000 people (total: 479,952)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 164 per 100,000 people (total: 9,891)

Massachusetts

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 199,156 (3.7% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 4,477,428 (64.9% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 10,641 per 100,000 people (total: 734,486)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 263 per 100,000 people (total: 18,142)

Michigan

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 804,926 (10.5% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 4,961,550 (49.6% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 10,291 per 100,000 people (total: 1,028,630)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 213 per 100,000 people (total: 21,284)

Minnesota

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 344,222 (8.1% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 3,088,679 (55.0% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 11,136 per 100,000 people (total: 624,851)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 139 per 100,000 people (total: 7,822)

Mississippi

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 334,831 (15.3% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 1,078,447 (36.1% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 12,762 per 100,000 people (total: 381,147)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 260 per 100,000 people (total: 7,761)

Missouri

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 554,065 (12.0% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 2,655,735 (43.3% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 11,791 per 100,000 people (total: 722,399)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 164 per 100,000 people (total: 10,028)

Montana

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 128,434 (15.6% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 482,673 (45.4% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 11,283 per 100,000 people (total: 119,864)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 163 per 100,000 people (total: 1,730)

Nebraska

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 157,420 (11.1% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 979,397 (50.8% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 12,046 per 100,000 people (total: 232,399)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 118 per 100,000 people (total: 2,285)

Nevada

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 302,823 (12.6% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 1,421,176 (46.8% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 12,231 per 100,000 people (total: 371,126)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 203 per 100,000 people (total: 6,160)

New Hampshire

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 86,070 (8.0% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 802,539 (59.2% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 7,586 per 100,000 people (total: 102,901)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 103 per 100,000 people (total: 1,395)

New Jersey

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 382,866 (5.6% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 5,322,325 (59.7% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 11,909 per 100,000 people (total: 1,060,934)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 300 per 100,000 people (total: 26,695)

New Mexico

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 147,141 (9.3% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 1,225,742 (58.5% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 10,431 per 100,000 people (total: 218,569)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 212 per 100,000 people (total: 4,446)

New York

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 996,249 (6.7% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 11,407,971 (58.4% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 11,288 per 100,000 people (total: 2,205,948)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 275 per 100,000 people (total: 53,750)

North Carolina

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 1,052,697 (13.1% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 4,714,373 (45.4% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 10,665 per 100,000 people (total: 1,107,414)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 133 per 100,000 people (total: 13,826)

North Dakota

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 100,203 (17.9% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 311,213 (40.9% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 14,910 per 100,000 people (total: 113,330)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 203 per 100,000 people (total: 1,545)

Ohio

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 1,201,595 (13.6% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 5,547,295 (47.5% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 9,921 per 100,000 people (total: 1,159,759)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 176 per 100,000 people (total: 20,614)

Oklahoma

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 358,662 (12.3% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 1,654,529 (42.0% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 12,904 per 100,000 people (total: 508,834)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 194 per 100,000 people (total: 7,638)

Oregon

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 264,459 (8.0% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 2,396,559 (57.2% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 5,690 per 100,000 people (total: 238,463)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 70 per 100,000 people (total: 2,935)

Pennsylvania

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 944,646 (9.7% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 6,890,439 (53.8% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 9,764 per 100,000 people (total: 1,250,519)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 218 per 100,000 people (total: 27,966)

Rhode Island

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 51,089 (6.2% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 669,386 (63.3% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 14,905 per 100,000 people (total: 157,589)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 260 per 100,000 people (total: 2,744)

South Carolina

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 799,619 (20.1% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 2,155,542 (42.4% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 12,906 per 100,000 people (total: 656,141)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 198 per 100,000 people (total: 10,051)

South Dakota

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 115,999 (18.0% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 425,310 (48.2% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 14,366 per 100,000 people (total: 126,746)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 233 per 100,000 people (total: 2,052)

Tennessee

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 960,630 (18.4% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 2,754,788 (40.7% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 13,903 per 100,000 people (total: 941,261)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 191 per 100,000 people (total: 12,941)

Texas

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 2,708,915 (12.7% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 13,208,896 (46.0% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 11,581 per 100,000 people (total: 3,323,973)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 185 per 100,000 people (total: 53,091)

Utah

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 249,355 (10.9% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 1,482,029 (46.9% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 14,058 per 100,000 people (total: 444,385)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 80 per 100,000 people (total: 2,525)

Vermont

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 37,181 (7.7% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 418,883 (66.9% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 3,877 per 100,000 people (total: 24,280)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 41 per 100,000 people (total: 256)

Virginia

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 637,141 (9.8% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 4,772,914 (56.0% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 8,455 per 100,000 people (total: 720,128)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 136 per 100,000 people (total: 11,615)

Washington

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 405,653 (6.9% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 4,489,424 (59.6% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 6,732 per 100,000 people (total: 507,294)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 83 per 100,000 people (total: 6,239)

West Virginia

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 198,708 (14.4% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 705,215 (39.1% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 9,525 per 100,000 people (total: 171,997)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 165 per 100,000 people (total: 2,976)

Wisconsin

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 492,868 (11.1% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 3,071,453 (52.8% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 12,124 per 100,000 people (total: 704,857)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 143 per 100,000 people (total: 8,322)

Wyoming

> Adults who will likely or definitely decline vaccination: 109,242 (25.2% of total)

> Residents who are fully vaccinated: 217,833 (37.7% of population)

> Confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date: 11,817 per 100,000 people (total: 68,272)

> COVID-19-related fatalities to date: 137 per 100,000 people (total: 793)

24/7 Wall St. is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news and commentary. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID vaccination rates by state: Where most people are hesitant

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccine mandates could make staff quit, says one exec who wants workers to get vaccinated but fears losing them during the labor shortage

    Mandating vaccines "puts you at risk of alienating the staff, if not losing them to a competitor," Kevin Smith, president of Best of Care, told CNN.

  • 5 good reasons for the FDA to give full approval to COVID-19 vaccines: Analysis

    The FDA's approval might seem like a minor technical move to some. All three vaccines currently have what's called "emergency use authorization" (EUA), which the FDA uses as a means to quickly give people access to potentially lifesaving medicines during a national crisis. More than 358 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been safely administered in the U.S. -- and the incidence of complications as a result of the vaccines is minimal.

  • Puerto Rico has some of the best COVID-19 vaccination rates in the US. Here's how the island did it

    Puerto Rico officials made a coronavirus vaccination plan - and stuck to it. Now they have some of the country's highest vaccination rates.

  • Henri to have dangerous impacts as hurricane over Northeast

    Parts of the Northeast could begin to experience impacts from Tropical Storm Henri as soon as late Saturday, as the system that is expected to become a hurricane by the end of the day barrels toward the region. Storm surge and the tide could cause high water in coastal New England as Henri moves inland, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. Forecasters said Henri was expected to become a hurricane Saturday.

  • NASA puts SpaceX's lunar lander contract on hold following Blue Origin's lawsuit

    NASA agreed to put SpaceX's lunar lander contract on hold due to Blue Origin's lawsuit.

  • Shanghai places hundreds in quarantine after airport COVID-19 cases

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Authorities in Shanghai have quarantined hundreds of people in an attempt to halt a fresh COVID-19 outbreak in the city after infections were detected in cargo workers at its airport, the municipal government said on Saturday. Some 120 people deemed close contacts of the infected five workers at Pudong Airport were placed into quarantine, along with hundreds of others deemed secondary contacts. Two of the cargo workers, a Chinese national and an Ethiopian national, were included among four locally transmitted cases in mainland China's tally of 20 new confirmed infections for Aug. 20, announced on Saturday.

  • Thailand reaches 1 million COVID-19 cases, plans vaccine boosters

    Thailand's passed the 1 million mark in coronavirus cases on Friday, 97% of which were recorded in the past five months, as the country struggles to boost vaccinations and get on top of one of Asia's most severe COVID-19 outbreaks. Authorities on Friday reported 19,851 cases and 240 fatalities, taking total confirmed infections past 1 million and deaths to 8,826, a death ratio of 0.87% of confirmed cases. Thailand had kept the coronavirus largely under control and enjoyed only partial restrictions for much of the pandemic until it was hit in April by the virulent Alpha variant, followed later by the Delta variant, when few people were vaccinated.

  • US deaths nearly double in two weeks, rise in 42 states; California school district mandates student vaccines: Latest COVID-19 updates

    Protection provided by COVID-19 vaccines declines over time, studies show. Washington is implementing strict teacher vaccine mandates. Latest updates.

  • COVID deaths, hospitalizations rise in Mecklenburg as delta variant surge continues

    Mecklenburg County officials also disclosed new data on breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated residents.

  • Ivory coast confirms H5N1 avian flu outbreak

    Ivory Coast has identified an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian flu near the commercial capital Abidjan and has taken steps to curb its spread, the livestock ministry said in a statement. Testing confirmed the presence of the virus after a large number of poultry started dying in the Grand Bassam commune on July 20, the ministry said on Wednesday. Movement of poultry has been limited within the Grand Bassam area, which is about 42 kilometres (26 miles) outside Abidjan, the statement said.

  • Bacteria blamed in outbreak at Duke basketball camp that caused dozens to get sick

    More than 80 people who attended K Academy basketball camp at Duke got sick with flu-like symptoms, but none are related to COVID-19.

  • Covid: Sydney lockdown extended and curfew imposed on 2m people

    Residents of the country's largest city now face stay-at-home orders until at least the end of September.

  • The Latest: 250 arrested at Australia anti-lockdown protests

    Authorities in Australia say more than 250 people have been arrested while protesting coronavirus lockdowns in the country. Sydney has been in lockdown for two months, while Melbourne and Australia's capital, Canberra, went into lockdown earlier this month. Despite the restrictions, Sydney’s New South Wales state reported a record 825 new daily community infections on Saturday.

  • Atrium, Novant report new COVID clusters among staff, patients in Charlotte area

    The clusters at the hospitals come as Mecklenburg County grapples with accelerating spread of the delta variant.

  • Ivory Coast, Guinea in dispute over Ebola diagnosis

    A leading Ivory Coast infectious diseases expert on Thursday stood by a diagnosis of Ebola in a visiting Guinean woman, brushing off a request for reconfirmation by her country's government.

  • FDA says more than 130 dog deaths, 220 illnesses may be linked to Midwestern Pet Foods

    The FDA said Midwestern Pet Foods' products have been “associated with the illness or death of hundreds of pets” that have eaten its dog food.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Around half of the country's 600 patients presently hospitalized with severe illness have received two doses of the Pfizer Inc shot, a rare occurrence out of 5.4 million fully vaccinated people. The majority of these patients received two vaccine doses at least five months ago, are over the age of 60 and also have chronic illnesses known to exacerbate a coronavirus infection. - Nations from Australia to Vietnam announced more drastic curbs and longer lockdowns for citizens on Friday as authorities struggle to rein in outbreaks of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

  • South Carolina adds 3,200 new COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths

    Children age 10 and younger made up 13.5% of the new cases reported Thursday.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Covid could 'come roaring back' if UK takes eye off the ball, expert warns

    Exclusive: GPs still ignoring orders to see patients School bubbles will return after just two cases, says union Rush hour trains on major commuter lines face axe Scientists 'created false narrative over Wuhan leak' More than 5,000 people caught Covid at Euro 2020

  • Sydney virus outbreak spreads in Australia and New Zealand

    An Australian state leader warned Friday that Melbourne may be losing control of a COVID-19 delta variant outbreak that began in Sydney and has also spread to the New Zealand capital. The fast-moving outbreak was first detected in mid-June in Sydney, Australia's largest city, which has reported more than 600 new infections in each of the last four days. The virus has spread to Melbourne, the nation’s second-most populous city, and has seeded New Zealand’s first outbreak in six months.