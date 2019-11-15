Where Néocom Multimédia SA (EPA:MLNEO) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry

Today I will take a look at Néocom Multimédia SA's (ENXTPA:MLNEO) most recent earnings update (31 December 2018) and compare these latest figures against its performance over the past few years, as well as how the rest of the telecom industry performed. As an investor, I find it beneficial to assess MLNEO’s trend over the short-to-medium term in order to gauge whether or not the company is able to meet its goals, and ultimately sustainably grow over time.

How Did MLNEO's Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

MLNEO's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2018) of €807k has jumped 28% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 19%, indicating the rate at which MLNEO is growing has accelerated. What's the driver of this growth? Let's see if it is solely a result of an industry uplift, or if Néocom Multimédia has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Néocom Multimédia has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 18% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.9% exceeds the FR Telecom industry of 5.1%, indicating Néocom Multimédia has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Néocom Multimédia’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 16% to 27%.

What does this mean?

Néocom Multimédia's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. While Néocom Multimédia has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I recommend you continue to research Néocom Multimédia to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



