Where is Nicolle Wallace? MSNBC anchor returns to the air after maternity leave

In this file photo, NBC News political analyst and host of MSNBC's Deadline:White House, Nicolle Wallace speaks onstage at Day 1 of the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit 2018 at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in 2018 in Beverly Hills, CA. MSNBC expanded Nicolle Wallace's program "Deadline White House" to two hours and moving Chuck Todd's "MTP Daily" to midday. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images/TNS)

Nicolle Wallace was back on the air Monday after being off for several months. So what was the host of MSNBC's Deadline: White House doing? Welcoming a new member of the family.

Here's what we know.

Where has Nicolle Wallace been on MSNBC?

Wallace, 52, has been on maternity leave, according to Deadline. She and her husband welcomed a daughter via surrogate in November.

Meet Nicolle Wallace's baby girl

Isabella Sloane Schmidt is the first child for Wallace and her husband, Michael S. Schmidt, Today reported in November. Wallace has a son, Liam, with her first husband, Mark Wallace.

Nicolle Wallace is back!

With some very special news to share…Welcome Baby Izzy!!! 👶 🍼 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tVVUvuYxcd — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) November 21, 2023

“Mike and Liam and I are smitten with her,” Wallace said during a brief return to her program after her child was born. “Our dogs are still rendering judgment. But we were able to keep it secret, obviously, because I wasn’t pregnant, but I never meant to keep it secret from our beloved viewers. I am so happy to share our happy news today.”

How old is Nicolle Wallace? How old is Michael S. Schmidt?

Wallace was 51 when the couple welcomed Izzy. During her MSNBC return in November, she said “there are pros and cons to being a mom again [at] 51.”

“You are tired. I was up all night last night, and I was, like, ‘wow, yeah, this is what 3:45 a.m. looks like,’” she said. “I don’t see it a lot anymore. But it’s a blessing to be, you know, focused again on what has always grounded me, and that’s my beautiful family.”

Schmidt, an investigative reporter for the New York Times, is 40.

Where did Nicolle Wallace work before MSNBC?

Wallace has anchored Deadline: White House since 2017. The show expanded into a two-hour program in 2020, and has been among the network’s top-rated programs, according to Deadline.

Before becoming an on-air political analyst, Wallace was in the George W. Bush administration and worked on John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign. She is a former co-host of The View.

