Where Will Nike Be in 5 Years?

Nike (NYSE: NKE) has been a very rewarding investment for shareholders. Over the last five years, the stock has more than doubled. The brand is hotter than ever due to rising demand for sneakers, which is further evidence that the athleisure trend is continuing to gain momentum.

The strength of that trend is pushing Nike and other athletic wear brands to partner with stars outside of sports, such as celebrities and social media influencers, on exclusive sneaker lines, which allows the top brands to tap into the widespread following celebrities have on social media.

Here's a look at five things that should continue to drive growth at Nike.

1. Increasing health awareness

Nike's revenue and profits have steadily climbed over the last decade. One key factor pushing the swoosh brand is the increasing interest in active lifestyles, particularly among millennials.

There is plenty of research that highlights the benefits of regular exercise. A growing interest in sports activities and fitness programs explains in part why the athletic apparel industry has steadily grown over the past decade and is expected to continue growing for the foreseeable future. Morgan Stanley expects the market to reach about $355 billion in sales by 2021, representing a single-digit annual growth rate.

2. Demand for athleisure will continue to drive sales

With athleisure looking like a trend that is here to stay, demand for sneakers is increasingly being driven by fashion tastes as much as for performance. This trend is pushing Nike and its peers to collaborate with celebrities to design exclusive sneaker styles, which helps increase demand.

Adidas has collaborated with Kylie Jenner, Beyonce, and Kanye West, while Nike has tapped the creative thinking of Travis Scott, Justin Timberlake, and luxury designer Louis Vuitton, just to name a few.

3. Wooing customers with a flurry of releases

Nike's Triple Double strategy, which involves cutting in half its production time to double the speed with which it releases new products, should make it a go-to destination for those who want the latest styles. The strategy allows it to keep up with shifts in style preferences and lower the amount of unsold merchandise sitting on store shelves, boosting margins.