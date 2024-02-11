Do you like where you work? Nominate your company for a Top Workplaces award.

If you have a great workplace, here is your chance to shout about it. Earn recognition as a Rhode Island Top Workplace.

Which Rhode Island companies stand out? Which are the best places to work? Which employers exhibit bold leadership?

For the first time, The Providence Journal will honor quality workplace culture in Rhode Island. Any organization with 35 or more employees in the state is eligible to earn Top Workplaces recognition.

The nomination deadline is March 22. Anyone can nominate any organization, whether it is public, private, nonprofit, a school or even a government agency. To nominate an employer or get more information on the awards, go to providencejournal.com/nominate or call (401) 226-0749.

To qualify for a Rhode Island Top Workplaces award, employees evaluate workplaces using a short 24-question survey that takes about five minutes to complete. Companies will be surveyed through June.

There is no cost to participate, and winners will earn the gold Top Workplaces badge to tout their achievement in 2024.

Energage, the Pennsylvania-based research partner for the project, conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 65 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.

"Top Workplaces awards are a celebration of good news," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "They exemplify the significance of a people-first workplace experience, reminding us that employees are the heart of any thriving organization."

Why participate? Consider the benefits:

Shout out, stand out: Encourage workplace pride. If you work at a great company, give colleagues a morale boost with something to celebrate. And give your employer well-deserved credit for creating something special.

Assess, reward and improve: The results from the Top Workplaces survey can help assess the health of companies. They validate achievements, reveal problem areas and set a foundation for new goals.

Boost recruiting: Attract and retain the best talent. Employees want to work at companies recognized as leaders that operate by a strong set of values.

Raise the business profile: The Top Workplaces logo on company materials and websites helps spread the word about successful work environments. Customers and business partners will take notice. That awareness can help create new business opportunities, too.

Earn public recognition: Achievements are recognized by The Providence Journal.

