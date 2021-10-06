WHERE ARE THEY NOW: 15 of the most popular '90 Day Fiancé' couples

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan are one of the successful "90 Day Fiancé" couples. Discovery Plus

"90 Day Fiancé" has introduced audiences to many couples who met in different countries.

Most couples, like Amy and Danny Frishmuth from season two, are still together and have a family.

However, a few of the couples from the show have separated, some amid scandal.

Russ and Paola Mayfield appeared in the first season and are now reportedly experiencing a rough patch.

Russ and Paola Mayfield. TLC

Russ met Paola when he was working in her native Colombia. They tied the knot in 2013 and appeared on the first season of "90 Day Fiancé" the following year. The show chronicled Paola's struggle with acclimating to life in Oklahoma City, but they stayed together, and in 2019, they welcomed their son, Axel.

They've been together ever since, but earlier this year, Paola tweeted cryptic messages, alluding to the fact that the marriage was on the brink.

"Sometimes [it] is better to recognize when it's time to move on and accept that it wasn't meant to be for the long run," she wrote in July.

But a rep told People in August that the couple was working on the relationship, which had felt the strain amid COVID-19.

"They're still together. They're going to be going to a therapist," the rep said. "But they're going to take a little break right now."

Before their break, Paola regularly shared photos of the family on Instagram.

Alan and Kirlyam Cox were also in season one and are still married.

Alan and Kirlyam Cox. TLC

While on a Mormon mission trip in Brazil, Alan met Kirlyam when she was just 11 years old. A decade later, they reunited at a wedding and fell in love. When the show premiered, 21-year-old Kirlyam moved to Los Angeles to marry 29-year-old Alan in Los Angeles. During the show, Kirlyam wanted to get into modeling, but Alan wasn't keen on the idea.

Eventually, they put their differences aside and tied the knot in 2016.

Today, they're still married and have two sons, Liam and Enzo. They reside in North Carolina and regularly share smiling family photos on Instagram.

Danielle Mullins and Mohamed Jbali had a volatile relationship on season two, and now they're just friends.

Mohamed Jbali and Danielle Mullins. TLC

When Jbali met Mullins online, he moved from Tunisia to Ohio to begin their relationship. The two wed in 2014 and appeared in season two of "90 Day Fiancé." During that season, they fought a lot, and Mullins even threatened to have Jbali deported.

The two divorced in 2017 and didn't speak for years. While appearing on the spin-off "90 Day: The Single Life," Mullins said she and Jbali have repaired their friendship.

"I think that we're better off as friends," Mullins told Us Weekly in 2021. "We're very supportive of each other and we're just better off as friends."

Mullins now chronicles her single life with her children on social media.

Amy and Danny Frishmuth have been happily married since season two.

Danny and Amy Frishmuth. TLC

While on a mission trip in Australia, Amy and Danny met and fell in love. Amy decided to move from South Africa to Pennsylvania to be with Danny. In season two, it was revealed they were both virgins and decided to wait until they were married. They tied the knot in 2014.

These days, the couple is still together, and they have three children together, welcoming their youngest, Willow, in 2021.

Justin and Evelyn Halas also made a splash in season two, and they have remained happily under the radar ever since.

Justin and Evelyn Halas. TLC

In 2013, Justin met Evelyn at a hot dog stand in her native Colombia. When she came to the US to be with him, she found out Justin hadn't told his family about her and that he had player tendencies. It made for an interesting and dynamic season, but the two eventually tied the knot.

They welcomed a son in 2020 named Nathan and are still married today.

The two have laid low since appearing on the show, only occasionally updating fans about their family on Instagram.

In season three, Kyle and Noon Huckabee were fan favorites, and they're still going strong.

Kyle and Noon Huckabee. TLC

When Kyle was researching a trip to Thailand, he came across Noon's Facebook profile and decided to reach out to her. While on the trip, they met and fell in love. During their season of "90 Day Fiancé," Noon helped Kyle reconcile with his divorced parents, and he proposed to her after parachuting.

They wed in 2015 in New Orleans and have been together ever since. They now live in Portland, Oregon.

In April, Noon celebrated their wedding anniversary on Instagram, writing, "You are the best man in my life and I love you so so much."

Melanie Bowers and Devar Walters appeared in season four and now have a daughter together.

Devar Walters and Melanie Bowers. TLC

When Bowers was on vacation in Jamaica, she met Walters, and he proposed to her during the trip. During the show, Walters had to connect with Bowers' son from another relationship and had to convince Bowers' sisters that he wasn't in it for a green card.

It all worked out, though, because the two tied the knot and welcomed a baby girl in 2017.

They appeared in the spinoff series "90 Day Fiancé: What Now?," and Walters regularly shares sweet photos of him and his wife on Instagram.

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno became so popular in season four that they now have their own reality show.

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno. TLC

Everett met Pedro in his home county of the Dominican Republic while on a family trip. He moved to Atlanta for her, and during the season, their families clashed — big time. They all fought over cultural differences and financial troubles. Sometimes it even got physical.

Despite all that, the two tied the knot in 2017.

Now, they star in TLC's "The Family Chantel," which airs its third season this month.

The two regularly promote their show, family, and relationship on social media these days.

In season four, we also met Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko, but their relationship fell apart after troubles with the law.

Anfisa Arkhipchenko and Jorge Nava. TLC

Nava, a California native, met Arkhipchenko, a woman living in Moscow, on Facebook. She decided to move to the US, and the pair got married. However, the cameras captured their rocky relationship, which featured a lot of fights. On a few occasions, Arkhipchenko even locked him out of the house.

In 2018, however, Nava was arrested for marijuana possession and sentenced to two and a half years in prison. Arkhipchenko left him two months into his prison sentence, and when he got out, he officially divorced her.

When he left prison, he revealed a stunning body transformation, which he posts about on Instagram regularly. He is now in a relationship with another woman and just had a baby with her.

Nava said he hasn't spoken to Arkhipchenko since they finalized their divorce.

"I really don't have any hate towards her or bad feelings ... because whatever I went through has given me what I have now," Nava told ET in 2021. "I don't have any regrets."

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou's wild relationship was chronicled over seasons four and five, but it has just recently come to an end.

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou. TLC

After meeting in Morocco, Nafziger and Tefou appeared on seasons four and five, plus a season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" Despite the screen time, the two never wed, having canceled their wedding twice.

For the past few months, it was unclear where the two stood, especially since Nafziger kept posting clickbait articles on her Instagram that strangely said Tefou was dead.

But in September, Nafziger announced on social media that she had enrolled in college and is getting her life back on track.

"For those who have asked, my relationship with Azan has ended," she wrote on the Instagram post. "I am currently concentrating on school and making sure my focus is on what's important."

In spite of their 24-year age gap, David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan have been together since season five.

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan. TLC

While traveling through Thailand, Toborowsky met Suwan at a karaoke bar where she worked. After just 10 days, he proposed to her, and she said yes. On their season of "90 Day Fiancé," they talked a lot about their financial troubles, especially the fact that Toborowsky had to pay a dowry to marry Suwan.

Eventually, the two tied the knot in 2017, and they now have two children together.

They've appeared in numerous spinoff series, including "90 Day Fiancé: What Now?" and "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever?"

According to estimates, the two also have become one of the highest earners on Cameo, proving they're a fan favorite. The pair also continues to connect with fans on Instagram.

But things didn't turn out as happily for season-five stars Molly Hopkins and Luis Mendez.

Luis Mendez and Molly Hopkins. TLC

When Hopkins was on vacation in the Dominican Republic, she met Mendez who was her bartender. He proposed to her on that trip and moved to Georgia to be with her. They secretly tied the knot soon after.

While on camera, Mendez said he didn't want to be a stepdad to Hopkins' daughters and proceeded to ask her daughter inappropriate questions.

Five months later, Hopkins divorced Mendez, and he married another woman just five months later. On the other hand, Hopkins' lingerie company, LiviRae, has taken off since she appeared on "90 Day Fiancé."

Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima's tumultuous marriage was chronicled in season six before ending in arrests.

Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Colt Johnson. TLC

The pair met online and spent five days together before getting engaged. When Dos Santos Lima came to Las Vegas from Brazil to be with Johnson, she clashed with his mother and the rest of his family. Despite that, the couple tied the knot in 2018.

However, Dos Santos Lima was arrested three times for domestic violence. Johnson filed for divorce days after the final arrest.

Dos Santos Lima, who was fined $345 and ordered to serve 48 community service hours relating to the domestic violence charges, said Johnson called the police whenever they fought so that he would put her citizenship in jeopardy.

The two appeared separately on "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" in 2020.

These days, Johnson posts pictures on Instagram with his new wife, while Dos Santos Lima posts a bunch of selfies.

Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova, who appeared on season six, announced their split last year.

Olga Koshimbetova and Steven Frend. TLC

When Koshimbetova visited the US, she met Frend and they started dating. But shortly after, she found out she was pregnant. She had the baby back in Russia and then got a visa to move to the US to be with Frend and chronicled the experience in front of cameras.

They eventually married in 2019, but after one year of marriage, Frend announced the pair had separated.

"People keep asking if Olga and I are [together] but the answer is, we went into this super blindly," Frend posted on his Instagram Story in October 2020. "There's a lot the show left out that'll have people confused but we have learned a lot about each other over this whole journey but we're better at being co-parents to our boy. We're both civil and cause no drama because our son's mental health is [our] top priority."

Now single, they both chronicle their lives and son on Instagram.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi first appeared on "Before the 90 Days" before starring in season seven.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi. TLC

Ilesanmi and Deem met on social media, sparking an intimate relationship. Deem decided to fly from her home in Georgia to Nigeria during the second season of "Before the 90 Days." Although she struggled to acclimate to a totally different culture and questioned Ilesanmi's intentions, they got engaged.

They then went on the seventh season of "90 Day Fiancé," which showed more of their struggles. They finally tied the knot in 2020, but there have been many rough patches since.

In 2021, for example, Deem fought with Ilesanmi on a reunion special and told him, "We're done."

Despite the outburst, ET Online reported in October that the couple is still together, and their joint Instagram account is still active.

