WHERE ARE THEY NOW: 5 of the most iconic homes that Chip and Joanna Gaines renovated on 'Fixer Upper'

We've learned a lot from "Fixer Upper," including the power of shiplap and a farmhouse sink. But we also got to know the families that Chip and Joanna helped during the five seasons of the show.

Insider picked five of the most iconic homes that have been renovated on "Fixer Upper," from the "Barndominium" to the so-called catastrophe house, and found out what changes have been made to them since.

Keep scrolling to see what they look like today.

The Mid-Century Mod home from season two was a fan-favorite for its departure from Joanna's normal style. It was sold to Josh and Jill Barrett.

Mid-Century Mod from "Fixer Upper." Google Maps

Here's the house before the transformation.

Here's what Chip and Joanna Gaines transformed it into.

The transformation. HGTV

Josh and Jill Barrett, the homeowners, were overjoyed.

Since this season two episode, the home has remained largely untouched - and is even available to rent on VRBO and Airbnb.

The living room. HGTV

Here's the VRBO listing— it looks exactly how the Gaines duo left it.

There are a few key differences, however. The Barretts painted their accent wall a matte black and switched up the artwork above their bed.

A few subtle changes. YouTube/House Beautiful

The first thing the Barretts changed was the accent wall in their bedroom from a lighter gray to black.

"I'm really into that contrast, that black and white," Jill told House Beautiful, "I felt like the black would, kind of, frame that painting out as well and give it more of a good backdrop."

But mainly, said Jill, "We kept as much furniture as we possibly could."

The kitchen became much brighter and open. HGTV

Jill told the Waco-Tribune Herald that it is definitely difficult trying to balance living in their home and staying somewhere else while they had guests, and even called it "cray-cray."

Cameron and Jessica Bell appeared in a season three episode when they bought the infamous "Shotgun House."

The original "Shotgun House." HGTV

Cameron and Jessica bought the house for $28,000, leaving them with almost $100,000 for renovations, which Chip and Joanna definitely used.

Here's what Chip and Joanna were able to transform the home into.

The transformation. Courtesy of the Bells

It's almost unrecognizable.

Here's what the living room looked like when Joanna styled it for the big reveal.

The house has an open floor plan. HGTV

If we've learned anything, it's that Chip and Joanna love open floor plans.

The home remains pretty similar.

The interior now. Courtesy of the Bells

The Bells have listed their home on Airbnb, telling Realtor.com in 2017 it had a 90% occupancy rate.

The master bedroom also remains relatively unchanged. Here's what it looked like on the show.

The master bedroom. HGTV

There's another HGTV staple — an oversized mirror. It helps make a small space seem larger.

The Bells also put the home up for sale in 2017, but have since taken it down. It caused quite a stir in Waco, Texas, since their asking price was close to $1 million.

The master bedroom now. Courtesy of the Bells

One justification for the high asking price could be its location. It's only a few minutes walking distance from the Gaineses' giant complex Magnolia Market and Baylor University.

Real "Fixer Upper" fans know that furniture and other decorations are not included with the new house - the families are encouraged to buy everything from Magnolia.

The kitchen on reveal day. HGTV

Another Joanna style staple is open shelving, which you can see here.

That's why there are a few subtle differences, like the stools.

The kitchen now. Courtesy of the Bells

But overall, the home remains largely the same as when Joanna and Chip left it in 2016. You can check out the home on Airbnb here.

Two of the most famous homes from "Fixer Upper" are now owned by the same woman, Kristi Bass. First up, "The Little House on the Prairie" from season two.

Before the transformation. HGTV

It definitely left a lot to be desired, at only 1,290 square feet.

Here's what it looked like after Chip and Joanna worked their magic.

After the transformation. Courtesy of Kristi Bass

The Batsons, who owned it at the time, own Common Grounds, a Waco coffee shop.

At some point since their season two journey, the Batsons let go of their home. Kristi Bass took it over and listed it on Airbnb.

The living space on reveal day. HGTV

Bass told Insider that she, the Batsons, and the Gaineses all know each other from church. Bass is a designer and does remodeling herself. She and the Batsons essentially traded homes — they were looking for a larger home, so they took over a home she had designed, and she got "The Little House on the Prairie."

As you can see, Bass has left much of the original feel.

The fireplace. Courtesy of Kristi Bass

The fireplace is still a focal point of the room.

The other big reveal of the episode was the bathroom.

The bathroom on reveal day. HGTV

Chip and Joanna had a custom piece made for the Batsons, as the "Fixer Upper" crew does for every family. It was a sign that had their couple motto on it. Unsurprisingly, the Batsons took that with them.

There are a few minor changes, like the soap holder in between the two sinks.

The bathroom now. Courtesy of Kristi Bass

If you look closely, the piece of art between the two sinks also has the Batsons' meaningful quote on it, "Grow old with me, the best is yet to be."

The master bedroom was a bit overwhelming at first.

The master bedroom. HGTV

The textured comforter and the art above the bed were a lot to handle, along with the dark gray french doors.

Bass toned it down and switched up the artwork.

The master bedroom now. Courtesy of Kristi Bass

The home is available to stay in on Airbnb.

Bass also took over the famed "Barndominium" from season three from the Meeks family.

Before the renovation. HGTV

Besides, well, the barn, the property also has 16 acres of land and access to a lake on-site.

The "Fixer Upper" crew turned it into this modern barn farmhouse.

The reveal. Courtesy of Kristi Bass

The "Barndominium" was a huge undertaking — it went from a horse barn to a home. Bass knows the Meeks family from their church as well. The family eventually moved out of state, so Bass offered to take over the house.

Joanna transformed this part of the barn into a den/office combination room.

The Barndominium's den. HGTV

It's a multipurpose space.

This is what it looks like today, according to Airbnb.

The den/office today. Courtesy of Kristi Bass

Bass tried to keep as much of the original furnishings as possible. The only notable difference is the lack of a coffee table.

An interesting component of the barn is that the kitchen is located on the second floor.

The kitchen. HGTV

This tile is eye-catching.

Again, this looks like it could have been taken on reveal day. The kitchen looks untouched.

The kitchen now. Courtesy of Kristi Bass

Bass told Insider, "Both families are my friends and we are all happy that things have worked out and everyone is enjoying the benefits of the Gaines' success."

Here's the Barndominium on Airbnb.

Charmaine Hooper and Chuck Codd appeared on the second ever episode of "Fixer Upper." They bought what has since been called the "Catastrophe House."

Before the renovations. HGTV

It had definitely seen better days.

But after the renovation, it definitely was not a catastrophe.

It's been called the "Gorman House." HGTV

The home had been declared "not safe for occupancy" by the city of Waco before Chip and Joanna got their hands on it.

Since the season, Hooper and Codd changed the color of the house.

The house today. Courtesy of Charmaine Hooper

They've changed the gray to a more greenish color, according to Airbnb.

Chip and Joanna converted the dingy house into an open concept family home.

The living area. HGTV

You can also spy some shiplap in the back room, a "Fixer Upper" staple.

Hooper and Codd have changed the couches and coffee table.

The living area today. Courtesy of Charmaine Hooper

They've also added another chair where an end table used to be. Overall, this is one of the bigger changes between the reveal day and real life.

The Gaineses kept the exposed beams from the ceiling.

The kitchen. HGTV

Almost every wood piece in the home was made from reclaimed wood from walls that were knocked down.

They've gotten new chrome appliances and switched out the stools.

The kitchen today. Courtesy of Charmaine Hooper

The ceiling beams also look like they were tweaked a little bit to look more weathered, not matte black.

One of the selling points of the house was the attic that Joanna converted into a playroom for Codd and Hooper's daughter.

The attic. HGTV

The house had a bunch of nooks and crannies that were perfect for a reading area, a play area, and any other activity a little girl could possibly do.

It's since been turned into a guest room.

The attic now. Courtesy of Charmaine Hooper

They did keep some of the signs that Joanna left for them, though.

You can check out the Gorman House here, on Airbnb.

