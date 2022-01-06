Where are they now? Key players in the Christa Worthington murder case 20 years later

Here's a look at where some of the key players involved in the Christa Worthington murder case are today. Worthington, a fashion writer, was found dead in her Truro home in 2002.

A tear streams down Christopher McCowen's cheek on Nov. 16, 2006, after he was convicted of first-degree murder in Barnstable Superior Court in the death of Christa Worthington in 2002.

Christopher McCowen

In November 2006, Christopher McCowen was convicted of the murder of Christa Worthington. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and is currently incarcerated at the Old Colony Correctional Center in Bridgewater. He has consistently professed his innocence over the years, though various motions and appeals about the verdict have been denied.

McCowen was interviewed from prison in a 2017 ABC television program. "I didn't have nothing to do with it," he said on the show.

Tony Jackett, of Provincetown, stands outside Family Probate Court in Barnstable on Jan. 22, 2002, during a press conference after a custody hearing for his daughter Ava Worthington.

Tony Jackett

Tony Jackett, who fathered Christa Worthington's child, Ava, during a brief affair, is currently the Truro harbormaster and shellfish constable. He was recently involved in the dayslong effort to dislodge the New Bedford-based fishing trawler Carrabassett, after it grounded at Longnook Beach in Truro.

In 2015, Jackett was interviewed for an ABC podcast about the case. While under suspicion for the murder for a time, Jackett said he eventually realized that investigators had moved on, according to comments recorded on the podcast.

"I was never, ever called or told that I was not a suspect," Jackett said in the podcast. But he said he did receive a letter saying that his being "a person of interest had been significantly diminished" based on the evidence.

Tim Arnold describes the location of the murder scene in front of a large aerial photo showing the Christa Worthington home, during his Oct. 19, 2006, testimony at the trial of Christopher McCowen in Barnstable Superior Court.

Tim Arnold

Tim Arnold dated Christa Worthington for about a year before the relationship ended. He remained in touch with Worthington, however. At the time of the murder, Arnold's father lived on property that was near Worthington's house. Arnold discovered the crime scene when he returned to Worthington's house with a borrowed flashlight.

While it appears that Arnold lived in Provincetown until relatively recently, his current location and situation could not be ascertained.

Then-Massachusetts State Police Detective Christopher Mason describes his interview with Christopher McCowen to the jury on Oct. 25, 2006. He is now superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police.

Christopher Mason

As a state police detective, Christopher Mason investigated the murder of Christa Worthington and interviewed Christopher McCowen after his 2005 arrest. His unflappable testimony at the subsequent trial may have been instrumental in McCowen's conviction.

During his time as a detective on the Cape and Islands, Mason was promoted to sergeant, then lieutenant and captain, and supervised the homicide unit and Cape Cod Drug Task Force. In 2019, Gov. Charlie Baker appointed Mason to be superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police.

Defense attorney Robert George in action on Oct. 27, 2006, during the Christa Worthington murder trial in Barnstable Superior Court, where he represented Christopher McCowen.

Robert George

It's been a bit of a bumpy ride for Christopher McCowen's defense attorney Robert George. In 2012, George was sentenced to 3½ years in prison after he was convicted in 2012 in U.S. District Court in Boston for helping a client launder hundreds of thousands of dollars in criminal proceeds. He was subsequently disbarred.

George's license to practice law was restored in May 2021, according to the Massachusetts Board of Bar Overseers, which lists his office location as East Dennis.

Christopher McCowen's defense attorney Robert George, left, and prosecutor Robert Welsh III talk as they wait for the judge to make a ruling on Nov. 3, 2006, in Barnstable Superior Court.

Robert Welsh III

Robert Welsh III, who successfully prosecuted Christopher McCowen as an assistant district attorney in the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office, was nominated in 2006 by then-Gov. Mitt Romney to be a district court circuit judge.

Later that year, he was approved by the Governor's Council. He is currently First Justice of the Orleans District Court.

Former Barnstable Superior Court Judge Gary Nickerson.

Gary Nickerson

Barnstable Superior Court Judge Gary Nickerson, who presided over the murder trial of Christopher McCowen in 2006, retired from the bench in 2018.

Regarding the McCowen case, Nickerson said he felt the pressure to meet the demands of the public, through the media, while guaranteeing the defendant a fair trial in a case that had captivated the nation for four years, culminating in a 24-day trial.

"I will not allow this matter to become a spectacle or to become entertainment," he said at one point.

Author Peter Manso died in April 2021 at his home in Truro. He was 80.

Peter Manso

Famed author Peter Manso, who attended the McCowen trial and subsequently wrote the book "Reasonable Doubt: The Fashion Writer, and the Trial of Chris McCowen," died at his Truro home in April 2021 at the age of 80.

He was also known for his sprawling, extensively researched biographies of Norman Mailer and Marlon Brando.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe looks over his notes on April 15, 2005, before holding a press conference on the arrest of Christopher McCowen for the murder of Christa Worthington.

Michael O'Keefe

Michael O'Keefe, who was first assistant district attorney for the Cape and Islands at the time of Christa Worthington's murder, was elected district attorney in November 2002. He has held that post ever since.

