Where are they now? All the major players in NXIVM, an alleged sex cult covered up as a self-help group

Melkorka Licea/STARZ; Mary Altaffe/AP; Seth Wenig/AP; Skye Gould/Business Insider

NXIVM is an alleged sex cult covered up as a self-improvement company.

Raniere was convicted of sex trafficking of children, conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit forced labor in June 2019. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Some former members have spoken out about Raniere's manipulation, including being branded with his initials or forced to have sex with him.

This is where current and former NXIVM members, including top-ranking executives and Raniere's former sex slaves, are now.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

HBO's docuseries "The Vow," which wrapped up its first season on Sunday, followed former members of the alleged sex cult NXIVM as they tried to take the organization down founder and leader Keith Raniere's manipulation and sexual abuse.

People who say they escaped the group - which was covered up as a self-improvement multi-level marketing company - described experiences of brainwashing and exploitation, and even forced branding. Some have written books and others giving confessionals on podcasts, media appearances, and documentary-style exposes.

In 2019, multiple members including Raniere were convicted of various crimes related to their roles at NXIVM. The coronavirus pandemic postponed sentencing for these crimes, but they're now back on track.

In October, Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison for sex trafficking of children, conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit forced labor.

Here's where other former and current NXIVM members and leaders are now.

NXIVM founder and leader Keith Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison.

In this courtroom sketch Keith Raniere, second from right, leader of the secretive group NXIVM, attends a court hearing Friday, April 13, 2018. Elizabeth Williams via AP

Raniere — who officially founded NXIVM in 1998 alongside nurse and hypnotist Nancy Salzman — had his followers refer to him as "Vanguard."

He falsely told followers that he was a scientist and that he had created a unique self-help method that would help anyone achieve their personal and professionals aspirations.

In reality, Raniere rebranded real psychological methods used in therapy and used them to elicit private information from his followers that he later wielded as blackmail, according to former members.

Story continues

He also created a secret sorority for women within NXIVM called DOS, where women were branded with his initials and some were manipulated into being Raniere's sex slaves.

After multiple members left the group, pressed charges, and spoke out for a 2017 New York Times exposé of the group, Raniere fled to Mexico where he was arrested in 2018.

Raniere was charged with sex trafficking of children, conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit forced labor in Brooklyn in June 2019. He was sentenced to life is prison on October 27.

Clare Bronfman is half of the sister heiress duo which helped fund lawsuits against people who left NXIVM. She was sentenced to more than 6 years in prison.

Clare Bronfman, an heiress of the Seagram's liquor empire, arrives for a hearing at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse BRENDAN MCDERMID/ Reuters

Clare Bronfman, a NXIVM executive board member and Seagram's liquor heiress, was sentenced to 81 months in prison on September 30, on charges of concealing immigrants and ID fraud.

During her Brooklyn court appearance, Bronfman was also issued a fine of more than $500,000 and ordered to pay more than $96,000 to a migrant she brought to the US from Mexico, according to court documents previously obtained by Insider.

Bronfman joined NXIVM, an alleged sex cult billed as a multi-level marketing company for self-improvement courses, in 2003 and rose to the top of its ranks as an executive board member 15 years later.

Before her prison sentence, Bronfman spent nearly $50 million on lawsuits on behalf of NXIVM. When former NXIVM members left the organization and spoke about the manipulation tactics its leaders used, they were often bombarded with lawsuits.

The prosecution said Bronfman promised one of the migrants $3,600 a month for her work, but the woman, identified as Jane Doe, only received $4,195 total of the $96,000 she was promised.

Bronfman was also charged with ID fraud after pleading guilty for using the credit card and bank information of someone who had been dead for 15 months, racking up $135,000 in bills.

Bronfman was previously charged with racketeering, which she denied, in 2018. After posting bail for $100 million, she was released on house arrest.

Bronfman's billionaire father Edgar and sister Sara were also part of NXIVM, but haven't been charged with crimes. Edgar has spoken out against the cult.

Bronfman's sister Sara and late billionaire father Edgar were also involved in NXIVM.

But after Bronfman's father learned how much his daughter was spending on Raniere's legal pursuits, he called the organization out as a cult in a 2003 Forbes profile of Raniere.

Sara hasn't received any criminal charges, and may even make money off the NXIVM properties she owns.

Sarah Edmondson is a former member who was branded with Raniere's initials.

Sarah Edmondson was a member of alleged sex cult NXIVM for 15 years. She left after being branded as part of a secret sorority ritual. Sarah Edmondson

Edmondson, a Vancouver-based actress, was part of NXIVM for 15 years, and joined when she felt her acting career was at a standstill and was feeling lost. She eventually was appointed the head of NXIVM's Vancouver office.

It wasn't until her friend and fellow NXIVM member Lauren Salzman, the daughter of top-ranking leader and psychologist Nancy Salzman, convinced Edmondson to join the secret sorority DOS that she woke up to Raniere's brainwashing.

Edmondson was held down and branded with Raniere's initials as part of an initiation ceremony. At the time, she was told the brand, which was done without anesthetic, symbolized elements in nature.

After that, she told her husband and fellow NXIVM member, Anthony "Nippy" Ames, about what happened, and they left the cult together. She first shared a detailed account of her experiences on the podcast "Escaping NXIVM," before writing a memoir called "Scarred," and becoming a key voice in HBO's docuseries "The Vow."

She told Insider that she uses every speaking opportunity she can to share her story so that others don't fall into the same trap.

Today, Edmondson lives with Ames and their two young children in Vancouver.

Edmondson regularly sees a therapist to work through the trauma she endured during her time with the cult.

Anthony "Nippy" Ames, Edmondson's husband, also left NXIVM after he learned his wife was branded with Raniere's initials.

Ames helped run SOP, or Society of Protectors, a fraternity-like group that NXIVM men could join.

It wasn't until Edmondson revealed her brand, which contained Raniere's initials, the Ames decided to leave the cult with his wife.

He now lives in Vancouver with Edmondson and their two children.

In "The Vow," Ames said he's in intense therapy to work through his time with the cult.

Mark Vicente, who convinced Edmondson to join NXIVM, left after his wife Bonnie Piesse exited the cult.

Vicente, a writer and director from South Africa, joined NXIVM after meeting and befriending Raniere while on vacation.

They became close, and Raniere asked Vicente to film his life to create a film about NXIVM. Like Ames, Vicente was also a SOP leader.

Much of the footage in "The Vow" comes from Vicente's filming, since he took the clips with him when he left the cult.

That happened when his wife Bonnie Piesse told Vicente she felt something was off about Raniere and was leaving the organization herself in 2017. Vicente is also one of the key voices in "The Vow" docuseries.

Bonnie Piesse, Vicente's wife, left NXIVM after she noticed disordered eating among the women closest to Raniere.

Piesse joined NXIVM to see if it'd boost her waning singing career, which she was considering abandoning, similar to Edmondson's trajectory.

Vicente, her husband, asked her to give her career another chance after taking NXIVM self-help courses.

She was one of the first members to leave NXIVM in 2017, and she did so after noticing strange behavior among women close to Raniere. They seemed to be losing an unhealthy amount of weight and restricting their caloric intake, Piesse said in "The Vow."

She didn't know exactly what was wrong, but her gut told her to leave, so she did. A few months later, she convinced Vicente to join her. Piesse is also featured in "The Vow," and continues to pursue music.

Allison Mack, a former actress who recruited sex slaves into NXIVM, pleaded guilty to racketeering and was sentenced to 3 years in prison.

Actor Allison Mack, known for her role in the TV series 'Smallville', exits with her lawyer following a hearing on charges of sex trafficking in relation to the Albany-based organization Nxivm at United States Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn, New York Thomson Reuters

Mack, known for her role in the television show "Smallville," moved from Los Angeles to Albany, New York, where NXIVM is headquartered, in 2o11 to be closer to Raniere.

There, she became one of the leaders of DOS and played an integral role in branding DOS women and making them Raniere's sex slaves, which she admitted during her court hearing in 2019.

Former members who were branded also allege that "AM," Mack's initials are also contained in the brands they received.

After she was arrested in 2018 and put on house arrest for a year, Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy. She was sentenced to three years in prison on June 30.

Lauren Salzman, the daughter of top-ranking NXIVM nurse and hypnotist Nancy Salzman, recruited women to the sex-slave ring DOS. She's on house arrest and awaiting sentencing.

Lauren Salzman, a co-defendant in the sex trafficking and racketeering Nxivm cult, departs the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse, following a hearing in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Salzman met Raniere through her mother who helped co-found the group.

In 2001, she began a secret sexual relationship with Raniere, and later helped him recruit women to DOS and run the sorority.

She plead guilty in March 2019 to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy and keeping a sex slave locked in a room for two years. Salzman is awaiting her sentencing, which was postponed due to the pandemic. She faces up to 20 years in prison.

Nancy Salzman, a nurse and hypnotist, created much of the psychological framework used in NXIVM courses. She plead guilty to racketeering in 2019.

Nancy Salzman, exits following a hearing on charges in relation to the Albany-based organization Nxivm at the United States Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn at New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Members referred to Salzman, Raniere's counterpart, as "Prefect."

She was featured in many video tutorials used in NXIVM courses, and lead Jness, a women's group that was the gateway into the secret sorority DOS for some members.

In 2019, she plead guilty to racketeering conspiracy after stealing former members' identities, hacking into their emails, and altering video footage to avoid lawsuits against NXIVM.

Salzman broke her allegiance to Raniere for a shorter sentencing, Esquire reported. She faces between 33 and 41 months in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

India Oxenberg was in NXIVM for 7 years, and in DOS for 2. She executive-produced a docuseries, "Seduced," about her experience as a sex slave to Raniere.

Melkorka Licea/STARZ; Mary Altaffe/AP; Seth Wenig/AP; Skye Gould/Business Insider

Oxenberg joined NXIVM on the recommendation of her mother, "Dynasty" actress Catherine Oxenberg, after she dropped out of college and felt lost about her next steps.

After five years there, she was recruited to DOS and forced to have sex with Raniere for two years.

Much of "The Vow" focuses on her mother's quest to rescue Oxenberg from the cult.

Once she realized she'd been brainwashed, Oxenberg turned over flash-drive evidence to the FBI that proved the brands contained Raniere's initials.

Oxenberg produced a docuseries on Starz about her experience in DOS and the first episode aired on October 18. She also wrote a memoir.

She now sees a therapist and a specialist who help her boost the critical thinking she lost during her time in NXIVM, takes boxing classes to physically release her anger, and is planning a wedding with her fiance while living in Los Angeles.

A mandala tattoo now covers the brand forced on her.

Read the original article on Insider