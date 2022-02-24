Where are they now: Parents and police involved in Rutherford County's illegal arrests and incarceration of minors

Editor's note: The deadline to apply to be a part of the class action suit is Friday, Oct. 29. Brazil Clark, PLLC, the Nashville-based law firm representing plaintiffs in the $11 million class action lawsuit, can be reached at (615) 730-8619, (615) 265-1571 or info@brazilclark.com.

April 2016: The Murfreesboro Police Department arrested 10 children, including four at Hobgood Elementary. The students ranged in age from eight to 11.

At least one child was handcuffed in front of students and administrators. The children were transported to the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center.

Public outcry followed. Citizens, activists and civil rights experts rallied against a local juvenile judicial system they believed was steeped in racism. The police department initiated internal investigations.

The 2016 arrests led to multiple lawsuits against the justice system. At least two families received more than $80,000 in settlements in separate cases. And in June, an $11 million class action lawsuit against the county was settled in federal court. The case revealed a juvenile detention center that illegally arrest and jailed children — a violation of the law regarding misdemeanor charges such as truancy, school fights and disobeying parents.

The following is a snapshot of parents, police officers and other members of the criminal justice system involved in the arrests, incarceration and lawsuits, and where they are now.

Elexecia Martin

Then: Martin, the mother of a child who was arrested, filed a lawsuit against officer Chrystal Templeton of the MPD. The lawsuit stated her daughter cried and vomited after being taken into custody at the school. The student's image was not in the video in question, but her voice can be heard begging another child to stop swinging punches at the larger child.

Now: In February 2018, the Martin family won a $80,000 settlement.

Zacchaeus and Lavonia Crawford

Then: The Crawfords are parents of three Hobgood Elementary children arrested. Two of the children were not at the scene of the fight in question, according to court records of the family's 2017 false arrest lawsuit.

One of the Crawford children was handcuffed in the presence of students and school administrators before being transported to the juvenile detention center. Another arrested child of the Crawford family was at home during the fight, receiving treatment for diabetes.

The arrests occurred despite the video showing no evidence of the children having a role in the fight, according to court records.

Now: In 2017, the Crawford family accepted an $86,500 settlement agreement against MPD and the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center.

Donna Scott Davenport

Donna Scott Davenport

Then: Davenport was the lone juvenile court judge in Rutherford County, dating back to its inception in 2000. She was on the bench when the arrests at Hobgood Elementary occurred, as well as hundreds of other illegal arrests and jailing across the county.

A 2003 memorandum from Davenport stated “upon the arrest of any juvenile, the arresting officer shall transport the child to the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Facility." The "always arrest" policy, as it became known, gave a foundation for the Hobgood Elementary arrests to occur.

Less than a week after the Hobgood Elementary arrests, Davenport approved indefinite isolation of a developmentally challenged 15-year-old boy at the juvenile detention center.

Now: Davenport remains on the bench as juvenile judge. She is up for re-election in 2022 — with the possibility of serving until 2030. Davenport has not announced plans to run. Also, on Oct. 12, Middle Tennessee State University announced Davenport, a longtime adjunct professor, was immediately relieved of her position.

Clyde Adkison

Then: Adkison, promoted to major in 2003, was the highest-ranking officer in the Murfreesboro Police Department who knew about plans for arrests of minors at Hobgood Elementary. Adkison did not pass the information up the chain of command.

An internal investigation stated he "failed to recognize the opportunity to intervene in what was an unusual situation." Adkison was cited for unsatisfactory job performance for failing to properly supervise. He received a written reprimand and was placed on leave without pay.

Now: In 2019, Adkison retired from MPD. He is an adjunct instructor at MTSU and serves on the Rutherford County Crime Stoppers board.

Lynn Duke

Then: Duke, a former youth services officer, was appointed as director of the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center by Davenport in 2001. She established a "filter system" policy that empowered center staff to decide whether "unruly" children should be jailed if determined to be a "TRUE threat to themselves or the community," according to a federal court ruling.

Now: Duke remains in her position as director.

Kyle Mothershead, Mark Downton and Frank Brazil

Then: Mothershead represented Elexecia Martin in the lawsuit against Chrystal Templeton, which was settled in 2018 for $80,000.

Now: Mothershead is on the legal team representing the class-action lawsuit against Rutherford County for illegally arresting and jailing minors. After 20 months of negotiations, the lawsuit was settled in June for $11 million. Mothershead is working with multiple community activists and others to identify potential plaintiffs.

Downtown and Brazil are fellow plaintiffs' attorneys in the $11 million lawsuit.

Greg Walker

Then: A MPD sergeant, Walker supervised school safety and education officers. At the time of the arrests, Walker was out of the state on paid time off.

An internal investigation concluded he should have informed his superiors about the possibility of criminal charges being brought against multiple juveniles. (He attempted to contact Lt. Steve Teeters by phone, but was unsuccessful.) He was found to have "failed to supervise" Chrystal Templeton, a school safety and education officer, and received a one-day suspension for "unsatisfactory job performance."

Now: Walker was promoted in October to lieutenant.

Chrystal Templeton

Then: Templeton served as a school safety and education officer for MPD. She procured juvenile delinquency petitions for 10 suspects pertaining to a March 2016 cell phone video showing a small child allegedly punching a larger child as other children encouraged the attack.

An internal investigation revealed Templeton violated department policy, displaying unsatisfactory job performance and incompetence because she “did not conduct a systematic and thorough investigation of the underlying incident.”

After the investigation, Templeton received a three-day suspension — her 10th in 15 years — and was placed on six months of disciplinary probation. She was reassigned to the quartermaster’s office.

At the time of the arrests in 2016, Templeton's file showed she received more than 35 disciplinary actions, most having to do with unexcused tardiness or abuse of sick leave.

Now: She retired in 2019 and is no longer employed by MPD.

Mark Todd

Then: An MPD school safety and education officer, Todd called in sick to avoid participating in the arrests of the children.

In his interview during the internal investigation, Todd said the stress from what was going to happen made him feel like he was having a heart attack. He was later disciplined for "prohibited activities while using sick time/standards of conduct" and received a one-day suspension.

Now: Todd works as a patrol officer with MPD.

The Rev. James McCarroll Jr.

Then: On the Sunday following the Hobgood Elementary arrests, McCarroll, pastor of First Baptist Church, East Castle hosted more than 150 concerned citizens.

Now: McCarroll, who leads a church of more than 1,000 members, continues to speak out against racism and speaks at conferences across the country.

Steve Teeters

Then: According to the internal investigation report, Teeters, a lieutenant, was cited for unsatisfactory job performance for his role in the Hobgood Elementary arrests. He received a written letter of reprimand, but did not incur an unpaid suspension.

Teeters was reassigned as a patrol supervisor.

Now: In October 2019, Teeters retired from MPD as a lieutenant.

Tammy Garrett

Then: Garrett was principal of Hobgood Elementary. Through tears and pleading, she tried to stop the arrests from happening, to no avail.

In 2018, she was one of five finalists vying for the Murfreesboro City Schools director position. After another candidate was chosen, Garrett in 2019 was named executive principal at Mitchell-Neilson Schools.

Now: Garrett now serves as superintendent of neighboring Bedford County Schools.

Scott Newberg

Then: Newberg, a MPD sergeant, was a supervisor at the time of the Hobgood Elementary arrests. He ordered officer Chris Williams to participate in the arrests, despite the officer's resistance.

Newberg was cited for unsatisfactory job performance — failing to supervise Templeton in her arrest plans. He received a written reprimand.

Now: Newberg serves on MPD's special operations unit sniper team as team leader — a volunteer position. He also handled all Code Red training (active shooter/school intruder training) for teachers and staff at Murfreesboro City Schools.

Chris Williams

Then: Williams, a MPD officer, was troubled by his orders to arrest children at Hobgood Elementary, according to an internal investigation. He reported the situation tosupervisors, including Adkison. He also tried, unsuccessfully, to stop the proceedings.

Williams was ordered not to interfere. He was also told he could be charged with obstruction of justice if he did not participate in the arrests, according to an internal investigation report.

Williams attempted to talk Templeton out of the plan. He suggested MPD contact parents about the pending arrests and avoid doing so at school. At the time, children under 12 were not supposed to be handcuffed, per MPD policy, unless there was significant, urgent circumstances.

Now: Williams serves as a school resource officer at Salem Elementary.

Albert Miles III

Then: Miles was one of the MPD officers who participated in the arrests of the Hobgood Elementary students. An internal investigation alleged failure to communicate to school staff about arrest plans and unsatisfactory job performance. He was exonerated after it was revealed he was following orders.

Now: Miles is a detective in MPD's Criminal Investigations Division.

Jeff Carroll

Then: Carroll was one of three officers ordered to arrest the Hobgood students. An internal investigation alleged unsatisfactory job performance. He was exonerated because he was following orders given by superiors.

Now: Carroll is a patrol officer with MPD.

Eric Cook

Then: At the time of the arrests, Cook was assistant chief at MPD, overseeing operations and administrative services. He was in charge of sharing findings based on internal investigations.

Now: Cook is deputy chief for MPD and second in command.

Karl Durr

Then: Less than two weeks before the arrests at Hobgood, Durr took the helm of MPD as police chief.

After the arrests, Durr met with local pastors and community members.

Durr launched two investigations. First, Durr formed an internal After-Action Review Committee to search for policy and procedure violations.

Durr then ordered MPD's Office of Professional Responsibility to investigate, which included interviewing 20 witnesses. Disciplinary forms were issued Oct. 31 and signed by Durr on Dec. 12.

Durr also requested the Metro-Nashville Police Department’s Internal Affairs Section conduct an independent but parallel investigation.

The police chief said reports uncovered numerous issues that were addressed. The reports also spearheaded efforts to develop a new policy for issuing citations to juveniles — replacing the court-mandated practice of arresting all juvenile offenders.

Now: In 2017, Durr unexpectedly stepped down. At this time, no other information has been garnered on his whereabouts.

Reach reporter Nancy DeGennaro at degennaro@dnj.com.

