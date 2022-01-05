Where are they now? Pennsylvania's most notorious insurrectionists

Most of the 64 Pennsylvanians arrested in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol remain in criminal limbo, awaiting trials or plea hearings, but one of the most infamous among them asked for money to defend himself - and blamed others for his predicament.

A fundraising page for Zach Rehl, a Proud Boys leader from Philadelphia and the son of a city police officer, claims "the Proud Boys of course had nothing to do with the attacks on police or battles with police" on Jan. 6. The fundraising page - now disabled - is titled "Help US Capitol Police injured on January 6 2021."

The page, created by Rehl's attorney Jonathon Moseley, pleads for assistance for officers injured the day of the rioting. However, in a court motion filed by Moseley, the attorney was also raising funds to pay for Rehl's defense. Rehl has been in prison since his arrest.

In the court motion, Moseley said he has spent "considerable time” raising money for his client's legal defense, including a page on the Christian fundraising site GiveSendGo, which has permitted donations that other sites have refused.

"It is overwhelmingly obvious that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser put the U.S. Capitol Police in this dangerous situation," the fundraising page states.

The Southern Poverty Law Center defines the Proud Boys as a "hate group. "

"Rank-and-file Proud Boys and leaders regularly spout white nationalist memes and maintain affiliations with known extremists. They are known for anti-Muslim and misogynistic rhetoric," according to the SPLC.

Enrique Tarrio, a Proud Boys leader, raised more than $113,000 in one week on GiveSendGo after he was arrested en route to the Jan. 6 events in Washington, D.C., according to the Washington Post.

Three other Pennsylvania members of the Proud Boys were recently arrested for involvement in the Jan. 6 rioting: Brian Healion, Freedom Vy and Isaiah Giddings, all from the Philadelphia area.

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to then-President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Key figures in the Jan. 6 riot on U.S. Capitol spoke about their desire to overthrow the government, but to date, U.S prosecutors have charged no one with sedition.

In the 10 months since Jan. 6, more than 700 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 220 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Those defendants charged with assaulting officers are expected to face some of the most serious consequences. In Pennsylvania, those currently arrested for involvement with police are: Alan William Byerly, 54, Berks County; Michael James Dickinson, 30, Philadelphia; Julian Khater, 32, State College; Samuel Lazar, 36, Ephrata; Michael John Lopatic Sr., 57, Lancaster County; Robert Morss, Allegheny County; Marshall Neefe, 25, Newville; Howard Charles Richardson, 71, King of Prussia; Ryan Stephen Samsel, 37, Bristol Borough, Bucks County; Robert Sanford, 55, Boothwyn, Delaware County; Peter Schwartz, 47, Unionville, Chester County; and Barton Shively, 53, Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County.

Riley June Williams, 22, of Harrisburg, was among the first Pennsylvanians to be arrested for the rioting. She is accused of stealing a laptop from Pelosi's office that day. Originally detained from jail, she was put in her mother's custody and later indicted by a grand jury, after her arrest. She has not pleaded to those charges or been tried.

Rachel Marie Powell, known as the "bullhorn lady," has been offered a plea deal and has about one more week to make a decision on it. She allegedly used a pole to force her way into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

These are all of the arrests and charges among the 64 Pennsylvania residents connected to the insurrection:

Mark Roderick Aungst, Williamsport

Charges: Violent entry and disorderly conduct in the Capitol; parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in an restricted building or grounds.

Dawn Bancroft, 59, Bucks County

Charges: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly engaging in disorderly conduct in any restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

She pleaded guilty Sept. 28 to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Pauline Bauer, 53, Kane, McKean County

Charges: Obstruction of justice; entering a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a restricted building; and violent entry of a restricted building.

Craig Bingert, Slatington, Lehigh County

Charge: Certain acts during civil disorder.

The FBI used this photograph of William Blauser to identify in other photographs taken inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Blauser and Pauline Bauer, both of Kane, Pennsylvania, were arrested May 19 in connection with the insurrection.

William Blauser, 65, Kane, McKean County

Charges: Entering a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a restricted building; and violent entry.

He pleaded guilty Nov. 16 to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

L. Brent Bozell IV, 41, Palmyra, Lebanon County

Charges: Obstruction of an official proceeding; destruction of government property; entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in the Capitol; act of physical violence in the Capitol; and parading, demonstrating or picketing inside the Capitol.

Tammy Bronsburg (aka Tammy Butry), 49, Williamsport, Lycoming County

Charges: Violent entry and disorderly conduct in the Capitol; parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in an restricted building or grounds.

Terry Brown, 69, Myerstown, Lebanon County

Charges: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

He pleaded guilty Sept. 10 to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building and was sentenced on Dec. 1 to 36 months probation with the first month as home detention; $500 restitution; and 60 hours community service.

Alan William Byerly, 54, Berks County

Charges: Assault on a federal officer; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; entering a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a restricted building; and assault.

Christy Clark, Lewistown, Mifflin County

Charges: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly or disruptive conduct that impedes the orderly conduct of government business.

Matthew Clark, Lewistown, Mifflin County

Charges: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly or disruptive conduct that impedes the orderly conduct of government business.

Michael James Dickinson, 30, Philadelphia

Charges; Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain police officers; entering a restricted building; impeding or disrupting the orderly conduct of government; engaging in an act of violence inside a restricted building; and disorderly conduct inside the Capitol.

Gary Edwards, 68, Churchville, Bucks County

Charges: Entering a restricted building; disorderly conduct; disruption of official business.

He pleaded guilty Sept. 27 to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Joseph Fischer, 54, Lebanon County

Charges: Obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and obstruction of justice/Congress.

Samuel Christopher Fox, Westmoreland County

Charges: Entering a restricted building; disorderly conduct inside the Capitol; violent entry into the Capitol; and parading or demonstrating inside the Capitol.

He pleaded guilty Nov. 5 to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Raechel Genco, 38, Bristol Township, Bucks County

Charges: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

Michael Gianos, 33, Philadelphia

Charges: Entering a restricted building or grounds; violent entry or disorderly conduct.

Isaiah Giddings, 29, Philadelphia

Charges: Unlawful entry on restricted buildings or grounds; violent entry; and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Kenneth Grayson, 51, Bridgeville, Allegheny County

Charges: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business; disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol buildings; obstructing or impeding any official proceeding.

Brian Gundersen, 26, State College, Centre County

Charges: Impeding an official preceding of Congress; assaulting, impeding or resisting police officers; entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in the Capitol; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building; violence inside the Capitol; and parading, demonstrating or picketing inside the Capitol.

Brian Healion, 31, Upper Darby, Delaware County

Charges: Unlawful entry on restricted buildings or grounds; violent entry; and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Jennifer Heinl, 55, Pittsburgh

Charges: Entering or remaining in a restricted building; intending to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business; and disorderly conduct.

She pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The FBI included this photo of Annie Howell of Swoyersville, Luzerne County, in its criminal complaint charging her with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. This photo was taken earlier that day and helped to identify her clothing with other photos and videos of her inside the Capitol, according to the FBI.

Annie C. Howell, 30, Luzerne County

Charges: Entering a restricted building; intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business; uttering loud, threatening or abusive language or engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

She pleaded guilty on Dec. 2 to one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building. Her sentencing is set for March 2. As part of her plea agreement, she must cooperate with federal prosecutors investigating other cases.

Julian Khater, 32, State College, Centre County

Charges: Conspiracy to injure an officer; three counts of assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon; one count of civil disorder; one count of obstructing or impeding an official proceeding; one count of physical violence on restricted grounds, while carrying dangerous weapon and resulting in significant bodily injury; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct, act of physical violence on Capitol grounds.

Jackson Kostolsky, Allentown

Charges: Entering a restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct.

He pleaded guilty Sept. 28 to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Samuel Lazar, 36, Ephrata, Lancaster County

Charges: Assaulting, resisting or impeding police officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; and entering or remaining in a restricted building.

Deborah Lynn Lee, 55, Olyphant, Lackawanna County

Charges: Disorderly conduct in the Capitol building; uttering loud, threatening or abusive language in the Capitol in an attempt to disrupt Congress; and entering a federal building.

Michael John Lopatic Sr., 57, Lancaster County

Charges: Assaulting, resisting or impeding police officers; civil disorder; disorderly conduct; entering a restricted building and grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building and grounds; and violent entry into a restricted building and grounds.

Debra J. Maimone, 27, New Castle, Lawrence County

Charges: Theft of property; knowingly entering a restricted building; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Edward McAlanis, 41, Stevens, Lancaster County

Charges: Entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

He pleaded guilty Nov. 22 to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Richard Michetti, Delaware County

Charges: Entering or remaining in a restricted building; intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government; disorderly conduct; and demonstrating inside a federal building.

Jordan R. Mink, Oakdale, Allegheny County

Charges: Unlawful entry on restricted building or grounds; unlawful injury to property; violent entry, destruction of government property valued at over $1,000; theft of government property, aiding and abetting.

Anthony Richard Moat, 35, arrested in Philadelphia County

Charges: Entering and remaining in a restricted building unlawfully; and violent entry and disorderly conduct in a restricted building.

The FBI used this photograph, captured from video, in the arrest warrant affidavit they filed against Robert Morss, an Allegheny County man, who appears in this photograph to have a pair of scissors and a knife in his vest on the day of the Capitol riot. The FBI circled those items in red.

Robert Morss, Allegheny County

Charges: Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; civil disorder; robbery of U.S. personal property; and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Rachel Myers, 30, Philadelphia

Charges: Restricted building or grounds; violent entry or disorderly conduct

Marshall Neefe, 25, Newville

Charges: Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; civil disorder; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds; act of physical violence in the capitol building or grounds; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Kelly McFadden O’Brien, Allentown

Charges: Entering a restricted building; intending to impede or disrupt official government business; and disorderly or disruptive conduct in the Capitol.

Matthew Perna, Sharon

Charges: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Perna pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to an indictment that charged him with obstruction of Congress, a felony, and three related misdemeanor charges.

Nicholas J. Perretta, Beaver County

Charges: Entering a restricted building; disorderly conduct inside the Capitol; disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; theft of government property; and parading or demonstrating inside the Capitol.

He pleaded guilty on Sept. 15 to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Russell James Peterson, 34, Beaver County

Charges: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business; disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol buildings.

He pleaded guilty on Sept. 8 to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Rachel Marie Powell, 40, Sandy Lake, Mercer County

Charges: Obstruction of an official proceeding; destruction of government property; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Zach Rehl, 35, Philadelphia

Charges: Rehl is named along with three other Proud Boys' members for committing the following crimes: Conspiracy; obstruction of an official proceeding; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; destruction of federal property; entering and remaining in a restricted building; and disorderly conduct in a restricted building.

Howard Charles Richardson, 71, King of Prussia

Charges: Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; civil disorder; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon; disorderly conduct.

Leonard Pearso Ridge IV, 19, Lower Southampton, Bucks County

Charges: Obstruction of an official proceeding; entering and remaining in a restricted building and grounds; disorderly conduct.

Michael Joseph Rusyn, 64, Lackawanna County

Charges: Entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in the Capitol; parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol.

He pleaded guilty on Sept. 13 to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Ryan Stephen Samsel, 37, Bristol Borough, Bucks County

Charges: Forcibly assaulted, resisted, opposed, impeded, intimidated, or interfered with a federal agent while they are engaged in their official duties; committed or attempt to commit any act to obstruct, impede, or interfere with any fireman or law enforcement officer lawfully engage in the lawful performance of his official duties; obstructed, influenced, or impeded any official proceeding, or attempt to do so.

Robert Sanford, 55, Boothwyn, Delaware County

Charges; Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly or disruptive conduct on Capitol grounds; civil disorder; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers while engaged in the performance of official duties.

Diana Santos-Smith, 31, Bucks County

Charges: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly engaging in disorderly conduct in any restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

She pleaded guilty Sept. 28 to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Frank Scavo

Frank Scavo III, 59, Old Forge, Lackawanna County

Charges: Knowingly entering a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in the Capitol; parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol.

He pleaded guilty on Sept. 8 to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building and was sentenced on Nov. 22 to 60 days in prison, $5,000 fine and $500 restitution.

Peter Schwartz, 47, Unionville, Chester County

Charges: Forcibly assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.

Dale Jeremiah ‘DJ” Shalvey, 36, Washington County

Charges: Obstructing an official proceeding; entering a restricted building; entering the U.S. Senate floor to disrupt official business; disrupting business; and demonstrating inside the Capitol.

Barton Shively, 53, Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County

Charges: Aiding and abetting; civil disorder; forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate, or interfere with any officer or employee of the United States or of any agency in any branch of the United States government while engaged in or on account of the performance of official duties; restricted building or grounds; violent entry, obstruct or impede passage, engage in physical violence on grounds or any of the Capitol buildings.

Julia Jeanette Sizer, Lawrence County

Charges: Entering a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in the Capitol; and parading or demonstrating in the Capitol.

She pleaded guilty Nov. 4 to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Charles Bradford Smith, 25, Shippensburg

Charges: Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; impeding ingress and egress in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting; unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon on Capitol grounds or buildings; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds; impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings; aiding and abetting.

Paul Spigelmyer, Lewistown, Mifflin County

Charges: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly or disruptive conduct that impedes the orderly conduct of government business. He was arrested Feb. 10.

Brian Stenz, 51, Norristown, Montgomery County

Charges: Entering a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a restricted building; violent entry or disorderly conduct; and parading or demonstrating in the Capitol.

He pleaded guilty Nov. 12 to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Philip C. Vogel II, 33, New Castle, Lawrence County

Charges: Theft of property; knowingly entering a restricted building; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Jeremy J. Vorous, 43, Venango, Crawford County

Charges: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol ground; obstruction of an official proceeding.

Mitchell Paul Vukich of New Brighton traveled with a friend to Washington, D.C., for the Jan. 6 rally for then-President Donald Trump. They have both been charged on multiple violations, including stealing Congressional papers, according to the FBI.

Mitchell Paul Vukich, Beaver County

Charges: Entering a restricted building; disorderly conduct inside the Capitol; disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; theft of government property; and parading or demonstrating inside the Capitol.

He pleaded guilty on Sept. 15 to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Freedom Vy, 36, Philadelphia

Charges: Unlawful entry on restricted buildings or grounds; violent entry; and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Sandra Pomeroy Weyer, Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County

Charges: Obstruction of an official proceeding; disorderly and disruptive conduct; parading and demonstrating, and violent entry into the U.S. Capitol.

Gary Laird Wickersham, 80, West Chester

Charges: Entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct inside a restricted building.

He pleaded guilty Oct. 15 to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Riley June Williams, 22, Harrisburg, Dauphin County

Charges: Knowingly entering or remaining in an restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Andrew Wrigley, 50, Jim Thorpe, Carbon County

Charges: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry; and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

He pleaded guilty on Sept. 8 to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building and was sentenced Dec. 2 to 18 months probation, a $2,000 fine and $500 restitution.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: 64 Pennsylvania residents arrested for U.S. Capitol rioting