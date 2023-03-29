Where is Oaklee Snow? Toddler last seen in Indianapolis missing after mother's arrest

In January, 2-year-old Oaklee Snow was taken from her father’s home in Oklahoma without his consent by her mother, Madison Marshall.

Marshall, 22, now sits in a North Carolina jail facing neglect charges, but Oaklee is nowhere to be found.

“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” said Zack Snow, Oaklee’s father, to an Oklahoma news station. “I’ve been on my phone day in, day out. I mean, you know, contacting and trying to find somebody that might know where she’s at.”

Oaklee Snow is described as weighing 35 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. IMPD Detectives say she was last seen on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Cromwell, Oklahoma (Seminole County). It is believed she made her way to Indianapolis with her mother, Madison Marshall.

Marshall left with both Oaklee and Snow’s 7-month-old son, Coleton, traveling with her boyfriend Roan Waters, who has family in Indiana, according to court documents.

Madison Marshall was arrested in North Carolina on neglect of a dependent charges. Oaklee has not been found despite multiple interviews between Marshall and authorities.

Court documents: Boyfriend and mother stayed in Indianapolis drug house

On March 3, police in Colorado arrested Waters for an outstanding warrant on charges of child abuse and domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor in Oklahoma, records state.

Waters told detectives he had traveled from Oklahoma with Marshall and her two children in his blue Dodge Durango. After reaching Indianapolis, they stayed at a "trap house" so he and Marshall could use drugs, according to a probable cause affidavit for his arrest.

Waters said they made the decision to abandon the 7-month-old Coleton at an Indianapolis residence and take Oaklee with them, records state.

During an interview with TV station KFOR, Seminole County investigator J.T. Palmer said that according to authorities in Indianapolis, witnesses saw Oaklee being carried out of what he was told was a “crack house" on Feb. 9.

“They described it as she was either asleep or unconscious. She wasn’t moving,” said Palmer. “She was wrapped in a blanket.”

Waters said a family member recovered Coleton from the Indianapolis house and turned him over the Indiana Department of Child Services, according to an affidavit.

Waters was unwilling to provide authorities where they could find Oaklee, records state.

‘We want Oaklee home’

April Kelley, a family friend of the missing girl, also said she would not wish the situation on her worst enemy.

“It's traumatizing,” Kelley said. “I'm a mother of five children and my children know Oaklee. We've gone camping with them, my kids played with her. It's just heartbreaking and traumatizing.”

Kelley’s husband and the missing girl’s father Zachary Snow grew up together. In recent years, the families have become so close that Kelley considers Zachary Snow her brother.

“We just pray for the best,” Kelley said. “We want the best outcome, and we want Oaklee home. It's been really hard.”

Oaklee Snow with her father Zachary Snow

Family and friends have called every hospital in the Indianapolis-area hoping to locate the missing girl to no avail. When the children were first taken by their mother, Zachary Snow had issues getting help from authorities as their mother had full custody, Kelley said.

“Had they helped him at first maybe Oaklee would already be home and maybe they would've already found her,” Kelley said.

For Kelley and Oaklee’s other loved ones, they just want her home.

“Oaklee is a happy baby,” Kelley said. “She has the biggest blue eyes, and she always is smiling. She'd always make you smile when she would look up at you."

Who to call if you see missing toddler Oaklee Snow

People are encouraged to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

IndyStar reporters Jake Allen and Sarah Nelson contributed to this report.

