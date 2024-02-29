Where and how to observe the solar eclipse in April. Will it be viewable in Bucks County?

Millions of Americans, including most Pennsylvanians, are about to find themselves in the path of a total solar eclipse that will shroud a lengthy swath of the nation in temporary darkness as it makes its way across the continent.

The solar eclipse is expected to be viewable on Monday, April 8.

The Great American Eclipse, the first of its kind since 2017, will chart a path of totality along a southwest-to-northeast line through North America.

Daylight will give way to sudden darkness for a few brief minutes that day as the orbiting moon will appear as the same size as the sun, completely blocking its light. Many animals will fall silent while other nocturnal creatures will stir during the resulting "totality," whereby observers can see the outmost layer of the sun's atmosphere known as the corona.

Here's what skywatchers and stargazers in Pennsylvania need to know about the solar eclipse, including the safest ways to observe it.

Where can I observe the solar eclipse in Pennsylvania?

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Sciences notes that nearly every Pennsylvanian will be able to observe the solar eclipse.

"Most of Pennsylvania lies within the 90 percent coverage range, so there will be excellent viewing across the state, weather permitting, even outside the path of totality," read a portion of the conservation and natural sciences' solar eclipse factsheet. "You need to protect your eyes to view the eclipse safely. Looking directly at the sun with the naked eye, through an unfiltered camera lens, or with any kind of standard sunglasses may result in permanent eye injury."

The Department of Conservation and Natural Sciences lists the best state parks in Pennsylvania to observe the solar eclipse:

Erie Bluffs State Park . Erie Bluffs State is north of Route 5 at Lake City, 12 miles west of Erie.

Maurice K. Goddard State Park . Goddard is accessible via Lake Wilhelm Road in Sandy Lake Township.

Presque Isle State Park . Presque Isle sits on a penninsula tha juts into Lake Erie ad is accessible via Route 832 North.

Pymatuning State Park. Pymatuning, the largest state park in Pennsylvania at 16,892 acres, is situated mostly in Jamestown, and accessible via Route 285.

Vist Philadelphia also lists spots in Philadelphia to observe the solar ecplise:

Cira Green , 129 S. 30th. St.

Fairmount Park , accessible via Belmont Ave., Parkside Ave., North 33rd. St., and Girard Ave.

The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th. St.

Erie in direct path of solar eclipse; how to best observe there

Big events — the kind that fill hotel rooms and provide a shot of adrenaline to the local economy — come in all shapes and sizes.

An event that could be far more fleeting — at 3 minutes and 42 seconds — is expected to draw some of the biggest crowds to Erie in history.

How will Erie prepare for the influx of people all angling for a view of this astronomical event? Here's what Presque Isle State Park officials had to say.

Early April is usually a slow time at the park, but the solar eclipse that day is expected to bring up to 30,000 people to Presque Isle, depending on the weather, said Matt Greene, the park's operations manager.

In Erie, People are encouraged to find places other than the bayfront to view the eclipse because the downtown traffic could be gridlocked on April 8.

How long will the solar eclipse last, and do I need special glasses?

The Department of Conservation and Natural Sciences laid out what observers should expect during the solar eclipse.

"The sky will darken much like dawn or dusk for the short duration of the total eclipse. This will last for a maximum of three minutes and 41 seconds," read the Department of Conservation and Natural Sciences' website on the solar eclipse. "In general, the eclipse will begin around 2:00 p.m. on April 8 as the moon’s orbit begins to travel in between the sun and Earth, appearing as a dark shadow biting into the bright sphere of the sun.

"Within the path of totality, the total eclipse phase will last from approximately 3:15 p.m. to 3:20 p.m. as the moon completely covers the sun’s surface."

Department of Conservation and Natural Sciences said the solar eclipse should be over by 4:30 p.m.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Sciences suggests that solar eclipse observers use eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer.

"You can view the eclipse directly without proper eye protection only when the moon completely obscures the sun’s bright face during the brief and spectacular period known as totality. You’ll know it’s safe when you can no longer see any part of the sun through eclipse glasses or a solar viewer," read the department's website. "As soon as you see even a little bit of the bright sun reappear after totality, immediately put your eclipse glasses back on or use a handheld solar viewer to look at the sun.

"Viewing through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope also requires specific solar filters to protect against eye injury.​​"

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Solar eclipse in April will be seen throughout PA