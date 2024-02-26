Where in Ohio can folks see totality during the April 8 solar eclipse?

Feb. 26—TourismOhio is offering a digital map to help locals find the best spots for seeing the upcoming total solar eclipse, which is visible April 8 in many parts of Ohio.

It has a basic outline of where Ohioans will want to be.

According to nasa.gov, the path of totality is where observers will see "the moon completely cover the sun." In the diagram above, that is the part in green. Those in the other colors will experience darkness but not full totality. This is why the places in the totality spots are expecting an influx of visitors April 8.

Within the path of totality there is the centerline totality area — seen in the diagram in yellow. This area is where the total eclipse will be the longest. Nasa.gov says that areas around the centerline will be able to see the eclipse for nearly 4 minutes. From there, the farther away from the line someone is, the shorter the totality event will be.

Centerline counties include: — Darke — Shelby — Auglaize — Hardin — Wyandot — Seneca — Huron — Erie — Lorain

Ohio state parks are encouraging people to visit on April 8 to view the solar eclipse. There are planned science programs and activities — some even have evening hikes and "owl prowls" scheduled — to allow people to explore the parks after dark.

"Select parks will introduce you to park wildlife ambassadors that may include reptiles, amphibians and birds through animal encounters and feedings; others will offer a close-up look at animal artifacts like skins, skulls, and scat," states an article by Ohio.org. "Parks with nature centers will offer drop-in hours, throughout the weekend. Many parks will offer an archery experience, and some will feature movies in the campground."

Sycamore State Park in Montgomery County and Hueston Woods State Park in Preble County, near Butler, are in the Path of Totality. Other Ohio parks in the path are: — Alum Creek State Park in Delaware County — Delaware State Park in Delaware County — East Harbor State Park in Ottawa County — Findley State Park in Lorain County — Geneva State Park in Ashtabula County — Grand Lake St. Marys State Park in Mercer County — Headlands Beach State Park in Lake County — Indian Lake State Park in Logan County — Lake Loramie State Park in Shelby County — Maumee Bay State Park in Lucas County — Mohican State Park in Ashland County — Mt. Gilead State Park in Morrow County — Portage Lakes State Park in Summit County — Punderson State Park in Geauga County — Wingfoot Lake State Park in Portage County

Get more about visiting state parks on April 8 online at ohio.org/travel-inspiration/articles/total-solar-eclipse-at-ohio-state-parks.

