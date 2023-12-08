Where can you find one of the best cheeseburgers in the US? St. Louis, Yelp reviewers say

A St. Louis restaurant serves one of the best cheeseburger in the U.S., according to popular review site Yelp.

Jack Nolen’s was named by Yelp as the restaurant with the best cheeseburger in Missouri.

The company created the ranking by focusing on restaurants with a large number of reviews mentioning “cheeseburger.” Yelp then took those restaurants and ranked them using the total number of ratings with that word from Jan. 1 and July 20, coming up with its “Top cheeseburgers in every state in 2023.”

Advertised as veteran-owned and operated, Jack Nolen’s has 135 five-star reviews on Yelp as of Thursday.

“I don’t say this lightly but I’m pretty sure this is among the best burgers if not the best I’ve had in my life,” one reviewer wrote in August.

“Delish!! Simple menu that is burgers, fries and a chicken sandwich, BUT when simple is done right, it’s unbeatable!!,” another review from September 2022 reads.

Yelp’s pick for Illinois, Au Cheval, is located in Chicago.

What to know about Missouri’s ‘best cheeseburger’

Want to give the best cheeseburger in Missouri a try? Located at 2501 S. 9th St., Jack Nolen’s is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The restaurant offers dine-in and carry-out options.

Jack Nolen’s single cheeseburger includes a 4-ounce beef patty with American cheese. You can request to add lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno and a pickle. If you’re feeling really hungry, it’s also offered as a double and a triple.

Some popular menu items aside from the cheeseburger include the smash burger, patty melt, deviled eggs and the “burger of the month.”

Yelp reviewers aren’t the only ones who love Jack Nolen’s. In 2022, the Riverfront Times awarded the restaurant for serving the best burger in St. Louis. It has also made a “best of” list from St. Louis Magazine.