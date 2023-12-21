Where are Orlando travelers flying to most this holiday?

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Newly released data for Q4 travel at Orlando International Airport shows the number of seats traveling to different locations from Orlando, showing Atlanta; Newark, New Jersey; and Philadelphia to be popular destinations.

Single-airport cities ranked high, but adding up the seats of locations with multiple airports like Chicago and New York shows them to be comparable destinations.

An Orlando Business Journal analysis of Census data showed that many Orlando’s residents hail from the north, like New Jersey and New York. Puerto Rico’s San Juan-Carolina-Caguas metro was also a large migrator city.

