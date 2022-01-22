Where To Go For Outdoor, Winter Dining Near Hopatcong, Sparta

HOPATCONG, NJ — Neither COVID-19 nor frigid temperatures have stopped local eateries from serving up mouthwatering meals in open air.

Some diners are more comfortable these days grabbing their entrées outdoors, even when snow's on the ground.

There’s still takeout, delivery and inside dining, but some establishments have gotten creative with outside niches. Customers can feast comfortably while seated at patios with heaters, or fire pits, at some restaurants. Others have special tents, igloos, and greenhouses, many softly illuminated with twinkling, string lights.

Nearby Hackettstown has one of its own with destinations at Man Skirt Brewery. Their igloos are available on a first-come, first-served basis. One of the photos below shows it was between 50 and 69 degrees inside of one of them, though the January outside air was much chillier.

Here is Pickett’s Village Bar in Maplewood’s patio, and tented dining:

The reservation-only igloo at Bellemara Distillery in Hillsborough seats up to six people, and has heat, a comfy couch, and a Bluetooth speaker.

Looking to go? Be sure to confirm seats are available before heading out.

Here's a roundup of some northern New Jersey destinations with outdoor, heated dining options:

Bergen County

It's Greek To Me — They have outdoor, covered, greenhouse spaces. They are located at 21 East Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood. Call 201-612-2600, or visit www.itsgreektome.com.

Stone & Rail — They have a covered, and heated patio. They are located at 175 Rock Road, Glen Rock. Call 201-345-0709, or visit www.stoneandrail.com.

Essex County

Calandra’s Mediterranean Grill — They have heated igloos. They are located at 118 Route 46 E., Fairfield. Call 973-575-6500, or visit www.calandras.net.

Pickett’s Village Bar — They have heated, patio dining, plus tent seating. They are located at 2208 Millburn Ave., Maplewood. Call 973-313-1100, or visit www.pickettsvillage.bar.

Hudson County

Bin 14 — The venue have outdoor, heated, trattoria-style seating They are located at 1314 Washington St., Hoboken. Call 201-963-9463, or visit www.bin14.com.

Corto — They have outdoor, covered and heated dining. Go to 507 Palisades Ave., Jersey City. Call 201-420-6290, or visit www.cortojc.com.

Kitchen Step — They have outdoor heated, greenhouse dining. Go to 500 Jersey Ave., Jersey City. Call 201-721-6116. Go to www.kitchenstepjc.com

Morris County

Charley's Aunt — They have outdoor dining and heaters. They are located at 8 South Passaic Ave., Chatham, Call 973-635-6672, or visit www.charleysauntchatham.com

Fig and Lily Garden — They have igloo dining. They are located at 2 Cattano Ave., Morristown. Call 973-539-3999, or visit www.figandlilygarden.com.

Jockey Hollow Bar & Kitchen — They have heated, outdoor dining. They are located at 110 South St., Morristown. Call 973-664-3180, or visit www.jockeyhollowbarandkitchen.com.

Sorriso Kitchen — They have an outdoor patio and heaters. They are located at 252 Main St., Chatham. Call 973-665-8068 or visit www.sorrisokitchen.com.

Town Bar + Kitchen — They have rooftop dining, with a fireplace. They are located at 80 Elm St., Morristown. Call 973-889-8696, or visit www.townbarandkitchen.com.

Somerset County

Bellemara Distillery (Cocktails only, but outside food is permitted) — They have an igloo lounge with a cozy couch and seating for up to six, available for a fee They are located at 2 Clerico Lane, Building 5, Hillsborough. Call 609-578-9874, or visit www.bellemaradistillery.com.

Washington House — They have a heated outdoor, winter tent. They are located at 55 South Finley Ave., Basking Ridge. Call 908-766-7610, or visit www.washingtonhouserestaurant.com.

Sussex County

St. Moritz Grill & Bar — They have outdoor dining and heaters. They are located at 9 White Deer Plaza, Sparta. Call 973-729-5677, or visit www.stmoritzgrill.com.

Warren County

Man Skirt Brewing (Hand-crafted beer only, but outside food is permitted) — They have igloos with comfortable seating. They are located at 144 Main St., Hackettstown. Call 908-989-0286, or visit www.manskirtbrewing.com.

Are there some New Jersey destinations you'd recommend for outdoor, winter dining? Share them in the comment section of this article, or email jennifer.miller@patch.com.

