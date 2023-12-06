Where in Pennsylvania are police and sheriff's officer salaries the highest?

Pennsylvania’s police and sheriff’s officers rank 14th in the nation in earnings, bringing in an average of $75,260 each year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The 2022 salary data also shows that the Philadelphia region employs more officers than almost any other metropolitan area in the United States. There are about 13,000 police working in and around Philadelphia, making the area No. 8 for officer employment, the bureau reports.

Police departments around the U.S. are boosting wages and offering bonuses as they struggle to hire and keep officers. Resignations and retirements have spiked in recent years, with many agencies experiencing staffing shortages as a result.

Wealthier agencies that offer more attractive salaries often have an advantage in the scramble over the limited pool of qualified applicants.

Officers in the Philadelphia Police Department, which has reported understaffing issues, are poised to get a 5% raise and bonus in July, part of a one-year contract extension approved in November between the city and police union.

Which states pay police officers the most?

California, where annual wages for officers averaged about $104,000 in 2022, is the highest-earning state for law enforcement, according to the BLS data. Washington, New Jersey, Hawaii and Alaska round out the list of top five states for officer salaries.

Compared to its neighbors, Pennsylvania is in the middle of the pack when it comes to law enforcement pay; its average salaries surpass those in Ohio ($68,300), Maryland ($73,350) and West Virginia ($48,310), while lagging behind those in New York ($81,750), New Jersey ($90,520) and Delaware ($77,490).

Where in Pennsylvania do police officers earn the most?

Police officers in the Gettysburg area are taking home the biggest paychecks in Pennsylvania, with average annual salaries of $83,790, according to the BLS breakdown of law enforcement salaries in metropolitan and nonmetropolitan areas.

Here’s a rundown of average police salaries in other parts of Pennsylvania:

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington area — $78,880

East Stroudsburg area — $78,430

Lancaster area — $76,880

Pittsburgh area — $76,250

Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton area — $75,670

Harrisburg-Carlisle area — $75,510

Erie area — $74,890

Reading area — $73,350

State College area — $72,920

Lebanon area — $71,630

Williamsport area — $71,360

York-Hanover area — $70,790

Scranton-Wilkes-Barre-Hazleton area — $69,830

Bloomsburg-Berwick area — $68,700

Western Pennsylvania nonmetropolitan area — $66,300

Northern Pennsylvania nonmetropolitan area — $65,800

Southern Pennsylvania nonmetropolitan area — $64,380

Altoona area — $64,040

Chambersburg-Waynesboro area — $61,710

Johnstown area — $56,220

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: How much do PA police and sheriff's officers earn