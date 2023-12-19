Where is Pensacola planning to install red light cameras? See the locations

The Pensacola Police Department announced the five intersections that will be a part of the city's red light traffic camera pilot program.

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said Tuesday that the cameras will likely become active this summer if the council passes the new red light traffic camera ordinance in January.

The intersections that will be fully covered by the cameras on all approaches are Ninth Avenue and Bayou Boulevard and Ninth Avenue and Airport Boulevard.

Three other intersections will be partially covered. Ninth Avenue and Fairfield Drive will have cameras on the east and westbound approaches. Ninth Avenue and Gregory Street will have a camera covering the westbound approach. Davis and Fairfield will have cameras covering the east and westbound approaches.

In total, the city will install 13 individual traffic cameras.

Reeves said the intersections selected have been observed as the worst in the city in terms of number of crashes and motorists running red lights.

The City Council took the first of two required votes to pass an ordinance allowing the city to install red light cameras last week.

The new ordinance follows Florida law on red light traffic cameras and procedures for resolving disputes. State law sets the fine for red light traffic camera violations at $158, with $45 going to the local government.

Reeves said the program will be a success if the number of accidents decrease or end entirely at those intersection and that could mean the city loses money on the program.

"If we do this correctly, there will be no financial gain," Reeves said. "There's a potential that there will be a subsidy, which I will happily take if that means that we've lowered crashes and people aren't running the red lights; that's the No. 1 goal here. Unfortunately, the mechanism to motivate someone to not run a red light is financial."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola red light cameras may come to Ninth, Bayou, Airport and more